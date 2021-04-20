The new DeepTech report released today at the DeepTech U conference focuses on VC investment, research, and startups addressing the greatest challenges of society.





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The University of Chicago’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Polsky Center today presented a special Deep Tech Deep Dive report at its first Deep Tech U conference.

The report defines deep technology as an interdisciplinary approach to solving basic problems, rethinking what is possible with some advanced technology. Deep Tech Deep Dive provides an overview of early-stage research at the University of Chicago, along with discovery and technology success stories currently on the market.

Experts, including Energy Foundrys CEO Jason Blumberg and Boston Consulting Group Managing Director and Partner Ania Labno, have identified the ecosystem, growth and investment overview, and society’s greatest global challenges needed to support deep innovation. Investigate the challenges to tackle some of the.

In addition, the report features a study by Professor Stephen Neil Kaplan of the University of Chicago Booth Business School, which provides important insights into how venture capitalists value entrepreneurs.

In the Executive Insights section of Microsoft, the current state of deep technology and the growth of data science, and how corporate partners such as Microsoft work with universities to help faculty researchers improve their scientific knowledge. Also explains.

The Deep Tech Deep Dive report will be released in connection with the first DeepTech U Venture Conference (April 20-22, 2021). DeepTechU is one of the largest online venture conferences in the Midwest, led by the Polsky Center, with partners from more than 20 universities and national laboratories, USA, Chile, China, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, France and Greece. It attracts audiences from all over the world from India and Iraq. , Israel, Italy, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

The first day began with a statement by Samir Maker, Deputy Mayor of Chicago’s Neighborhood Economic Development, with a panel of technology transfer experts and leaders in the Midwestern ecosystem. Andrea Belz, Division Director of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at the National Science Foundation, gave a keynote speech focusing on various programs that support commercialization.

Join DeepTech U tomorrow to hear from executives from companies such as Rebiotix, GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and UL. In the panel discussion, DCVCBio home entrepreneur Chris Meldrum will give a keynote speech on securing venture capital investment, exploring challenges and opportunities related to platform technology.

DeepTechU concludes on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with keynote speeches from serial entrepreneur Jeffrey Hubbell, Professor Eugene Bell of Tissue Engineering, and Vice Dean of Development at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. Other sessions include conversations with faculty founders and investors, a fireplace between Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer and Director of Technology Transition, Ministry of Energy, and Juan de Pablo, Vice President of National Research Institute, Scientific Strategy and Innovation. Includes chat by the side of. , And the University of Chicago Global Initiative.

Every day, we conclude with a brief suggestion from a seed and Series A funded company across the Midwest. For more information, please visit www.deeptechu.com.

About the University of Chicago’s Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation applies world-class business expertise from the University of Chicago Booth Business School to bring new ideas and breakthrough innovations to the market. The Polsky Center, home to the university’s technology transfer office, has a dedicated team of experts with deep technical expertise to enable the commercialization of technology to perform market analysis, manage intellectual property and partner. We negotiate partnerships and licenses for identification and discoveries and inventions developed by faculty, researchers and staff. .. Find out more at polsky.uchicago.edu and follow us on Twitter @ polskycenter for the latest information.

