TicWatch Pro 3 H-MR2 update released to improve performance





According to Droid-Life, the TicWatch Pro 3H-MR2 update is finally here. Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 is one of Wear OS’s most popular watches. This has a lot to do with the Snapdragon Wear 4100, which enhances smartwatches.

Thankfully, this watch is getting a major update to Wear OS. The H-MR2 update was first mentioned by Google in August 2020. This update brings true support for the Snapdragon 4100 chip. The end of April is approaching here, and the update is finally released. Is it better than being late?

Reddit users shared a Facebook group message from Mobvoi to explain the update details. According to this user. Updates reach the first batch of users who started getting updates yesterday. However, the rest of the users don’t have to wait that long. By April 24th, the rollout should be 100% complete.

The PMRB.210407.001 update has more than official support for the Snapdragon 4100. The update gives users the option to press and hold the power button to enable the Google Assistant. There are also new screen brightness layouts, new weather tiles, and new theater modes.

The TicWatch Pro 3 H-MR2 update brings some new features and improvements

It also improves media and ringtone volumes, app launcher sorting, UI smoothness, and Snapdragon Wear 41000 performance. This is great news for many TicWatch Pro 3 owners. Now their smartwatches will be able to take full advantage of the powerful processors inside them.

Wear OS has recently redesigned its Play Store page to make it look better. The Wear OS platform is a little more loved these days. This is due to the release of several Wear OS watches that look great and perform well in terms of hardware. This includes Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 and Oppo Watch.

However, Wear OS also has issues that affect some new users. There is an old way to install the app. As a result of Google’s abolition of this method, some users are having problems installing the app.

Nevertheless, it’s definitely good to see the platform loved. Google needs Wear OS to start its success so it can compete with Samsung and Apple in the wearable market. Also, the more choices you have, the happier you are. With consumer wins and competition, OEMs have to stay in A games.

