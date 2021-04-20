It would be really deadly for Lady Dimitresque of Resident Evil Village to step on you





Since she revealed, Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitresque has dominated the Internet thanks to her large height of 9 feet 6 inches. If a fan has a question that might have wanted to answer a vampire mistake, it’s like she wants to be stepped on. result? Let’s just say that YouTuber estimates what will happen and that it ends in an instant death.

YouTuber Kyle Hill posted a 14-minute video detailing the possibilities after Lady Dimitrescu stepped on someone. Hill did this by assuming her body mass index (BMI) and gaining weight backwards.

Hill assumed that Lady Dimitresk’s BMI was between 24 and 26. He substitutes this number (which is unknown exactly) into the BMI equation and estimates that she weighs 450 pounds. This weight gains because she is supposed to wear heels. After a few more calculations, Hill estimated that Lady Dimitresque, who stepped on someone, would release 48 million psi (pounds per square inch). For reference, the pressure level in the deepest part of the ocean, the ultra-deep sea zone, is estimated to be 15,000 psi.

But how does it really feel?

Hill performed some additional calculations and estimates, revealing that a single trampling from Lady Dimitresque had enough pressure to pierce the structural steel. To prove this, Hill had Lady Dimitresque-style high heels (about 500 pounds attached to a training rig suspended by a pulley system) to step on a simulated head made of ballistic gelatin. Made improvised and coconut.

You can imagine the result. Her heels slide on butter-simulated flesh and die instantly. And even without heels, her weight opens the coconut wide and cracks, resulting in instant death. It’s not a good time.

In other Resident Evil Village news, Capcom art director Tomonori Takano talked more about what went into the design of Lady Dimitresk. Also, watching about an hour of gameplay, I was intrigued by how the strength of Resident Evil 7’s first person and the desperate action of Resident Evil 4’s claustrophobia merge.

Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. See the Resident Evil Village Pre-Order Guide for the various bonuses and editions available.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos