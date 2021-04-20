Korea Web Giant Neighbor Mars Dollar Bond, IPO Challenges Google





South Korea is one of the few countries in the world where Google does not control web search. In South Korea, Naver Corp. is a market leader and a leading e-commerce and fintech company.

However, Korean companies, which currently earn more than 95% of their domestic revenue, want to increase their international presence. To help with that, Neighbors are looking to increase dollar bond sales after their debut last month, with a view to the unit’s future initial public offering in the U.S. The person in charge, Park Sang-jin, said in an interview.

“To grow, globalization is inevitable. You need to find business opportunities and meet with talented partners to complement your assets,” said Park, who has worked for the company since its founding in 1999. “.

Naver’s rival Coupang Inc. Last month’s US IPO was the largest for Korean companies in more than a decade. It emphasized the willingness of companies to expand globally and the willingness of investors to fund them. Neighbors have recently invested abroad, including in the Spanish virtual market Wallapop and Canada’s Wat Pad. According to Park, the company is looking for more opportunities not only in Japan, where line messaging services are popular, but also in Europe, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

In North America, neighbors want to strengthen their so-called storytelling business through a webcomic unit and the internet novel platform Wattpad. The unit’s Neighbor Webtoon has no plans to raise funds at this time as it focuses on growth, but will consider listing if the business becomes more solid and familiar to U.S. investors. Maybe, Park said. The company relocated its headquarters from South Korea to Los Angeles in December last year.

The company is also considering selling ESG dollar bonds in the near future after trading $ 500 million last month. According to Park, most of the proceeds from the sale will likely be used in an eco-friendly data center scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022 in Sejong, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Seoul. The company said it may sell offshore bonds on a regular basis in the future.

Naver, which holds a 65% share of the Korean search engine market, has a net cash position for many years, according to InterAd data.

“Because of the abundance of cash, we used to invest in cash reserves, but now we are thinking of increasing leverage as needed,” Park said.

— With the help of Kim So Hee, Takaaki Iwabe and Peter Bae

