Everyone hates Google’s tracking plans for FLoC, Chrome ads

Google wants to use the Chrome Privacy Sandbox to remove the third-party tracking cookies used in Chrome ads. But Google is also the world’s largest advertising company, so it won’t kill tracking cookies without putting something else in its place. Google’s alternative plan is to have Chrome build an ad interest profile locally through a system called “FLoC” (Federated Learning of Cohorts). Instead of letting advertisers collect your browsing history and create your individual profile on the server, Google keeps that data locally and lets your browser do it every time the advertiser requests it via an API. I would like to provide you with a list of interests. You will continue to see relevant ads. Google argues that recruiting browsers to track advertising interests is a privacy benefit as it keeps your accurate browsing history local and provides only anonymized interest lists. .. But Google doesn’t have many other companies in that corner.

EFF was the first to oppose Google’s plans, writing a blog post in March stating that “Google’s FLoC is a terrible idea.” EFF seems to be completely against user tracking for ads, and Google’s problematic framework is based on the false assumption that you have to choose between “old tracking” and “new tracking.” I have. ”

“Neither-or,” EFF wrote. “Instead of reinventing the tracking wheel, we need to imagine a better, problem-free world of targeted advertising.” EFF says FLoC doesn’t prevent advertisers from identifying individuals, and APIs use the site. We are concerned that tracking companies will no longer have to do the work of creating profiles over time as they will provide complete profile data on their first contact with. “The targeted advertising mechanism has been frequently used for exploitation, discrimination and harm.”

Google’s browser competitors are also against FLoC. Mozilla told The Verge, “We are currently evaluating many of our privacy-protecting advertising proposals, including those proposed by Google, but we have no plans to implement them at this time.” Firefox developers continue, “We don’t accept the assumption that the industry needs billions of data points about people that are unintelligibly collected and shared to serve relevant ads.” I did.

For Apple, another major independent browser vendor, it’s hard to imagine FLoC being included given the privacy protection and ad protection networks it has had so far. No official statement has been issued, but Webkit (Safari’s rendering engine) engineer John Willander said the WebKit team “did not say we intend to imply.” [FLoC] There is a tracking prevention policy. “

Second, how do many Chromium forks feel about FLoC? “No” here means to detach the code from the browser’s code base. The Verge also pinged Microsoft about that feeling and got a long, winding answer that I didn’t expect to end up with a clear “yes” or “no” to FLoC.

We believe in a future in which the web can provide people with privacy, transparency and control while supporting a responsible business model for creating a vibrant, open and diverse ecosystem. Like Google, we support solutions that give users explicit consent and don’t circumvent consumer choice. That’s also why it doesn’t support solutions that take advantage of unauthorized user ID signals, such as fingerprints. The industry is on its way, with browser-based proposals that do not require individual user IDs and ID-based proposals based on consent and first-party relationships. We will continue to explore these approaches with the community. For example, I’m happy to introduce one possible approach, as recently mentioned in PARAKEET’s proposal. This proposal is not a final iteration, but an evolving document.

Brave cites many of the same concerns as the EFF as to why FLoC is disabled, stating that it is harmful to the user and is a “step in the wrong direction.” The Vivaldi browser also has a blog post (and figure above) detailing why it doesn’t support FLoC, stating that “Google’s new data collection venture is a nuisance” and “a dangerous step that harms user privacy.” I have.

There are some reports that WordPress, which runs something like 34% of all websites on the internet, blocks FLoC, but that’s just a suggestion submitted by one of its contributors. WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg states that the company “has not made any decisions or changes yet” regarding FLoC.

One of Google’s search engine rivals, DuckDuckGo, also opposed FLoC and released a Chrome extension that blocks FLoC tracking across the web, in addition to disabling it on the search page. I don’t think I’ve seen companies other than Google claim FLoC is a great idea.

FLoC is currently deployed as a Chrome trail, with “0.5% of Chrome users” enabled as of March 30th. EFF’s amifloced.org site tells you if you are one of the few lucky people.

Part of the “magic” of Chrome is that if Google doesn’t find value in reaching industry-wide consensus, it doesn’t really need anyone else’s help in that regard. Chrome accounts for about 70% of the browser market share. Google manages the world’s largest advertising network. These ads appear on some of the most popular websites in the world managed by Google, such as Google.com (# 1 in the world) and YouTube (# 2). Ads will also appear on Google’s Android, the world’s most popular operating system. The operating system has more than 2.5 billion monthly active users. There is also Chrome OS. It is currently the second most popular desktop operating system, especially successful in schools. The company can regularly sneak out its own web “standards” first in the Google ecosystem, such as early deployment of WebP, VP8 / 9, SPDY / HTTP / 2, and do the same with FLoC as needed. I can do it.

