Senator Van Hollen, dull debut bill to strengthen US technological advantage – MeriTalk





The bipartisan Senate bill, introduced on Monday, will help the United States grow and maintain its global technological advantage over China and other competitors.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) Have introduced the National Strategy (SEAL) Act to ensure US leadership. It provides 10 of the most important new science and technology challenges and legislative or administrative recommendations to ensure US leadership in those areas.

Senator Van Hollen said in a statement that the United States must remain at the forefront of innovation and technology to create higher-paying jobs and further sharpen its ability to compete in the rapidly changing global economy. It was.

In addition, we sit vaguely as the Chinese government plans to expand its influence and pursue the superiority of certain key technologies as part of its strategy to export authoritarian models worldwide. I can’t afford it. Not only do we need to identify and address areas that are lagging behind, but we also need to urgently work to establish a blueprint for future technology. This bipartisan law helps to do just that, and I look forward to working with Senator Brandt to pass this common-sense proposal.

According to the bill, the United States was the undisputed leader in science and innovation in 1960, accounting for 69% of global research and development (R & D) investment. However, in 2018, the United States accounted for only 27.6% of global R & D investment.

Senator emphasized that China is rapidly catching up with the United States when it comes to research and development. R & D investment in China increased from 4.9% to 26.3% between 2000 and 2018. Meanwhile, US R & D investment fell from 39.9% to 27.6%.

Senator Brant said a positive view of how to prioritize federal research investment is important to national and economic security. Countries like China are devoting their resources to research areas targeting major US economic sectors, especially emerging technologies. This bill will help us make strategic investment decisions that are ahead of the times and stay competitive in innovation.

The bill will also require that Congress submit a final report containing the findings of the National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine.

