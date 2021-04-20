Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remastered New Trailer Introduces Factions and Their Ideology





Atlas has released a second trailer for the launch of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster on May 25th. The first trailer introduces the world of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, and this new trailer provides an introduction to the game’s faction leaders and their ideologies.

Without much spoiling, the player chooses to ally with one of the factions and its belief system for the new world. You can choose from Chiaki Hayasaka’s reason, which depicts a society dominated by strength and power, Yosuganosou, and Isamu Nitta’s reason, which believes in isolation and personal fulfillment. The last faction is Hikawa’s reasoning, which believes in the eradication of emotions to prevent conflict.

Nocturne is the third game in the Shin Megami Tensei series and has received multiple versions of releases over the years-leading to the question: which editions are included in the HD remastered version? In a slightly remixed situation, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will include Devil Summoner Raido, and the crossover character Devil May Cry Dante will be available for a paid DLC.

To explain the history of the release of SMT Nocturne: The first Japanese version of 2003 did not include Raido or Dante. Subsequent Western versions of SMT Nocturne included Dante. The third edition, released in 2008, replaced Dante with Devil Summoner 2: Kuzunoha Raido vs. King Abadon Raido.

Atlas and Capcom explained why Dante and Demifiend decided to be a match in heaven, and Sega said, “Dante is a demon hunter, demifiend is part of humans, and part of the devil. There is. “

There is a digital deluxe edition of SMT III that automatically includes Dante DLC. The regular version will be available for $ 50 when it’s installed on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 25, and the deluxe version will be available for $ 70.

