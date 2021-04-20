“Now is the perfect time” for SEO side hustle





Google’s John Mueller said the release of the Page Experience update gives SEOs the opportunity to start side hustle as they level up their skills.

In response to Reddit’s SEO, Mueller said:

Mueller refers to advancing the skill set to meet the demand for SEO talent created by updating the page experience.

Every site owner quickly realizes that they need to optimize their websites to meet core web vital thresholds, in addition to other factors that make Google evaluate a good page experience. Let’s do it.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Those who have the technical expertise to help site owners provide the best page experience are in a good position to be rewarded.

Here is more context about Mueller’s statement.

Page Experience Side Hustle Opportunity

In a Reddit thread on yesterday’s announcement of a page experience update, users commented that it’s worth the effort to meet all the necessary elements.

“We started optimizing our WordPress website last August, but the following month there was a significant increase in organic traffic (which has been down for the last six months).

However, we saw the most dramatic increase this year. Monthly organic sessions doubled from January to March, mainly thanks to speed optimization. For example, an article five years ago raised the ranks of a large number of keywords from page 4. Moved to position 3 and is currently sitting behind the 99 DA and 98 DA websites. Our website has a DA of 27. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

At the end of the comment, they say they are thinking of turning the experience gained from this effort into a side hustle.

Mueller responded to their comments by saying that side hustle dedicated to optimizing for the page experience could bring a lot of money:

“About Side Hustle: Speeding up with SEO mindsheets can be very difficult if you’ve never done it before. A good consultant to help your site get into the green is a lot of money. If you like this kind of work, like to work at a low level on your website, and are practicing different setups / CDNs / plugins / frameworks, leveling up is enough It’s the perfect time to get a good reward. “

Mueller points out that there is a clear difference between optimizing the page experience and implementing other SEO improvements.

When optimizing the page experience, you can use tools to see if your work was done correctly, but the results of other SEO improvements are largely uncertain.

“It’s not easy, and people can easily check if you did it right. It’s different from” waving SEO improvements, “which can be time consuming and claim that all results are uncertain. But with the same simple check, the clear purpose of delivery is easy. Also, speed is not a one-time Google initiative. As long as users visit the website, they care about a great fast experience. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

With that in mind, there are even more incentives for SEO to prepare your site for updated page experiences.

If the SEO can get the Core Web Vitals metric in green, it proves that other site owners can do the same. It will employ SEO more than other practitioners who may not have demonstrable expertise in this particular area.

Source: Reddit

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos