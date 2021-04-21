



The pandemic is still going on, and many of you are probably looking for a way out of the city. Going to camp is not a bad idea, especially if it’s where you live. If so, and if you are interested, we have highlighted the 10 best camping apps you may be interested in. Please note that these are only our choices.

That said, we have carefully selected 10 applications to show you. All of these apps are listed below with more information. They are not listed in any particular order and you can access the description, price tag, required Android version, etc. in addition to the app itself. There are many interesting apps listed below, so read on if you’re interested.

Top 10 Best Camp Android App 2021

Below is a summary of the top 10 camping Android apps for 2021, including download and in-app purchase costs.

Download Cost In-appcost (per item) Click here WeGo ✕ ✕ Offline Survival Manual ✕ ✕ RP Parks & Campgrounds ✕ $ 10 View Ranger ✕ $ 1- $ 314 Altimeter ✕ $ 1- $ 2 Camp Checklist ✕ ✕ Fishbrain ✕ $ 2.5- $ 95 Weawow ✕ $ 2.5- $ 95 ✕ WikiCamps ✕ $ 1.99 Top 10 Best Camp Android App 2021 Download

Below is a little more information about each app, suggestions for the type of user the app is most suitable for, and a direct link for easy download.

All download links will take you to the list in the app’s Google Play store. Users are always encouraged to download apps from Google Play or certified app stores.

The best Android app for camping for offline navigation Here WeGoPrice: Free download In-app purchase: No Android Version: 5.0+

The first app we talk about is here at WeGo. The app, formerly known as Nokia HERE Maps, has since been transferred to several new owners. That said, the app didn’t lose anything in terms of quality, but it’s still really good. This is a free navigation app that also provides offline navigation. You can download the whole country with this app, so you can forget about your internet connection.

Unlike some other services, it provides offline navigation for walking. So, as long as your phone is receiving the signal, you are always ready to go and you can find your way. The design of the app is still good. The minimal UI design makes it very easy to use. I haven’t had any performance issues with my app lately, so it’s worth a try.

Download from here WeGo

Best Camping Android App for Survival Tips Offline Survival Manual Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: NoAndroid Version: 4.0+

The Offline Survival Manual is a very useful app to install on your mobile phone, especially when you are not close to civilization. If you want to camp somewhere, install it on your mobile phone. The name of this app is self-explanatory and is a survival manual that can be used offline. If you need to learn how to light a fire or look for wild food, this manual is very helpful.

It has a lot of such tips for you, and unless you have already experienced it, you will get it often. It is useful in a variety of situations, such as hiking and camping. The manuals are divided into categories, so this app gives you access to many other categories such as power, planning, kits, apps, basic medicine, shelter, water, and more. Best of all, this app is completely free.

Download the offline survival manual

Best Android App to Find CampsitesRV Parks & Campgrounds Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

If you are planning to go camping and generally want to find an RV park or campsite, this is the app for you. However, please note that this app is only for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The commercial RV parks in this app are sorted by rating and can be viewed in list mode. Now when you zoom in, you can see gas stations, rest areas, stores, etc. in the map view provided.

Access to such information is very convenient so that you can have all your essentials ready before you actually go to the campsite. This app uses a local database, so it is less dependent on the internet than most other apps. However, you need the internet to view reviews, maps and photos. The app contains 1,000 trails and has a community of over 55 senior retirees. There’s a lot of information inside, so I’m just scratching the surface here.

Download RV Parks and Campgrounds

Best camping Android app for hiking trails ViewRangerPrice: Free download In-app purchase: Yes Android version: Depends on device

If you’re planning a hike while camping, ViewRanger is a must-have app. This app is full of hiking trails to explore. However, this app is not exclusively for hiking trails. You can also find some cycling trails here. Regardless of your purpose, as long as the trail is included, you can cover it with this app. The app also has a ton of information about ski trails at the right time of the year.

The app allows you to download maps offline so you don’t have to be connected to the internet while you’re on the go. This is a great feature to have, as internet connections and signals are generally not exactly available in practice. With over 180,000 routes detailed in this app, you may find what you are looking for. What’s more, it has full Wear OS support.

Download View Ranger

Best Camping Android App for Accurate Coordinates AltimeterPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

Altimeter is the perfect app for those who like hiking, skiing, mountain biking and more. why? Now, this app is actually used to measure altitude with high accuracy. You can see not only the current altitude, but also the elevation and localization coordinates. Best of all, the app works both online and offline, so you don’t have to worry about your internet connection.

This app uses GPS satellite triangulation to measure altitude, so it works even if you are not connected to the internet. If your device has a barometer, this app can access it and it can provide very accurate data. The app also comes with a smart mini compass, which can provide full GPS coordinates. In addition, the measurement results are displayed in a graph.

Download altimeter

Best Android App for Creating Camp Lists Camp Checklist Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 4.1+

Camp checklist is a very simple application, but it’s really useful. This app is useful when you are preparing to go camping. In it, you can create a checklist for what you need for your camping trip. This is a simple checklisting app and that’s good. Don’t overwhelm you with unnecessary features. The app comes with items that you may need for your camping trip, but of course you can add your own.

All items contained in the app are grouped into categories. You can also add what you have added to various categories or create new categories. You can now add a “warning” label to a category / item as needed. So you might be wondering why you install it when you have an app like Google Keep. Well, if you want to keep things separate, this is the way to go.

Download the camp checklist

Fishing Fishbrain’s Best Camp Android App Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

If you plan to go fishing on a camping trip, don’t forget to install Fishbrain on your mobile phone. why? Well, this app will not only show you the best fishing spots, but will generally make you a better fisherman. Fishbrain also acts as a personal fishing log, so you can log in to the fish you catch, where you are, and any other information you may need.

This app also acts as a prediction tool. It tells you what kind of weather you can expect at a particular fishing spot. This app covers over 130 species of fish including the most popular fish such as bass, trout and carp. The app also displays the best bait to use for certain types of fish. Best of all, you can participate in conversations with other fishermen.

Download Fishbrain

Best Camping Android App for Weather Forecast WeawowPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.4+

Weawow is one of the best weather forecasting applications available on the Google Play store. It has been so for a long time and hasn’t changed much. The app is still great, and it can provide you with all the necessary weather related details you may need. Needless to say, one of the most important factors to consider when going camping is the weather. It affects everything.

It affects the gear you bring, and for some of you, it may postpone your trip altogether. The UI design is good, but the app doesn’t force ads. The app displays a large amount of information from daily and weekly forecasts to maximum and minimum temperatures, living temperatures, apparent temperatures, rain probabilities, humidity, dew points, cloud cover, wind speed, wind direction, and air quality. First, and so on. It contains a lot of information and some nice looking widgets.

Download Weawow

The best camping Android app for music YouTubeMusicPrice: Free download In-app purchase: No Android version: Depends on your device

It’s a good idea to have some good music with you when you go camping. YouTube Music is a great choice, but if you’re using other music streaming services, it works just as well with Spotify and more. Just download your favorite playlist (cache it on your phone for offline use). That way, you don’t need an internet connection and you’re ready to go.

YouTube Music is generally a great app, but you need a YouTube Premium subscription to access all the music available. You can play songs in the background with this app, but you can also watch YouTube music videos within this app. The app offers dark mode, but if you like it, it has lots of additional options.

Download youtube music

Best Android App to Find CampWikiCamps Location Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

WikiCamps is actually a collection of apps. This app is available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. However, we will focus on the US one. First and foremost, keep in mind that the app is free for 14 days and you will have to pay after that (one purchase). As the company describes it, this app is your “ultimate camping companion”. Well, it’s a great app to have for camping, it’s for sure.

You don’t need an internet connection as you can download everything and work offline. This app contains a database of campgrounds, RV parks, backpacker hostels, daystops, POIs, dump points, information centers and water points (toilet, shower, faucet). The site is added by WikiCamps users and is always up to date. With over 24,000 site lists, you may find what you are looking for.

DownloadWikiCamps

