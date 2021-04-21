Huawei is no longer in the top 5 of the smartphone market





No matter how much the company tried to create a story, it was really inevitable. Given the global situation that preceded this pandemic and the legal plight of the United States, it was only a matter of time before Huawei’s mobile business became a big hit. As far as the first quarter of 2021 is concerned, that time seems to be this year. While the overall smartphone market is growing, Huawei has been pushed out of the top five by Chinese rivals.

First, the good news. Compared to the same first quarter of 2020, the smartphone industry shipped 340 million units in the first quarter of this year alone. According to Strategy Analytics, this is a 24% year-over-year growth, a pretty impressive jump given the chip shortage that plagues multiple industries.

Among the world’s smartphone makers, Chinese vendors have achieved considerable growth of about 35% year-on-year. This was due to China’s strong push for 5G technology, which of course required the phone to be upgraded to a 5G compatible model.

However, of the Chinese brands, Huawei has been in the top five for the first time over the years. Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have come to occupy these coveted locations as businesses expand their territory beyond China. Vivo showed the most impressive growth rate of 85% when comparing the first quarters of 2020 and 2021.

Samsung and Apple were still ranked 1st and 2nd respectively, but not as remarkable as the other spots. Whether the ongoing chip supply crisis will ultimately affect these numbers, or whether some miracle will allow Huawei to regain some space in the next quarter after the Huawei P50 series is launched. I don’t know yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos