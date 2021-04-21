Microsoft Cloud PC release could be just a few months away





The idea of ​​being able to use a computer may be appealing to some people, especially those who don’t like being connected to their desk or home for long periods of time. However, so far, the solutions devised by the computing industry have revolved around portable computers such as laptops, tablets, and even smartphones. Some more advanced users, especially those who need access to the command line interface, can be accommodated with simple remote access. However, Microsoft may offer a richer Windows experience with the upcoming Cloud PC service.

Remote access to a full-fledged graphical desktop like Windows is nothing new, and Microsoft also has an existing Windows virtual desktop service based on Azure technology. However, this is not a common practice because of the resources needed to host and connect to such desktops. For example, many consumer VPSs offer such services only on Linux-based systems.

Microsoft’s cloud PC service, codenamed “Project Deschutes,” could be the company’s attempt to simplify its setup. Apart from Windows Virtual Desktop, this cloud PC is reported to be a managed Microsoft 365 instance with a flat per-user price. There can be different layers that provide access to different Microsoft 365 Office apps and services.

ZDNet tried to access the service, but the message “Cloud PC is not available. Your organization does not support this service” or “Your organization does not have a subscription to the cloud PC” .. This suggests that the service exists but is still under private testing. According to the report, Microsoft Cloud PC may be available in June or July this year.

Cloud PCs could become even more valuable when Windows 10 X finally hits the market later this year. Chrome OS rivals are expected to offer a more streamlined and flexible version of Windows 10, but at the cost of initially reducing support for win32 apps. Cloud PCs may provide organizations and businesses with alternative ways to access these software while Microsoft is resolving issues.

