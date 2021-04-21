$ 33 million announced to drive innovation in Albertus’ agriculture, agricultural food and forestry sectors





Edmonton, Alberta, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Use drones to replant remote northern environments. Feed additives reduce methane emissions from cattle by up to 90%. Leverage artificial intelligence to optimize energy use in pulp mills. These are three of the 17 innovations funded by the Alberta State Government through Emission Reduction Alberta (ERA).

Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Park Albertus, will be the winner of the Food, Agriculture and Forestry Challenge with ERA CEO Steve McDonald at the ERA Lessons Workshop and SPARK Speaker Series online event on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Announced.

ERA has invested $ 33 million in 17 projects, with a combined public and private investment of $ 107 million. Funded by the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Fund, it supports innovation in the agriculture, agricultural food and forestry sectors. If successful, these innovations will lead to cumulative GHG reductions of up to 2.7 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030.

Agriculture and forestry are very important to Alberta’s economy. Driven by TIER regulations, this investment will support the state’s bioeconomy and help advance innovative processes and technologies to reduce emissions. It builds on Alberta’s historical strengths in agriculture, forestry and land use.Jason Nixon, Minister of Environmental Parks, Alberta

Agriculture and forestry is a glorious spot for our economy in 2020 and will continue to drive our economic recovery until 2021. This support for our forest managers ensures that our industry remains competitive and sustainable through innovation. We also support farmers and ranchers who grow high quality and safe food for families in Alberta as well as families around the world. This $ 33 million investment will help Alberta meet the growing population demand in an economically efficient and environmentally friendly way. Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen

Albertus’ food, agriculture and forestry sectors are critical to achieving Albertus’ economic and environmental goals, and its innovative capabilities are world-class. The project announced today will create jobs, attract investment, open up new markets, improve environmental performance and make everything happen. ERA, CEO, Steve McDonald

There were a total of 150 applications requesting a total of $ 383 million for a $ 1.5 billion worth of projects. Of the 17 approved projects, 4 are in the Natural Solutions sector, 7 are in the bio-industry and bioenergy sector, and 6 are in the agriculture and agricultural food sector.

These technologies are in development pilots, demonstrations, or initial commercial deployments. They include:

Natural solution

Cenovus Energy Inc. Modernization and Deployment of Linear Restoration Equipment Total Value of Project: $ 1,800,000 | ERA Commitment: $ 890,000 Restoring Linear Disturbances in Northern and Hill Forests of Alberta Created by Oil and Gas Geophysical Exploration Providing the industry with more effective tools to do so.

Saltworks Technologies Inc. GHG Savings at Agrichem Facility in Alberta and Internationally Scaleable Ultra High Recovery Industrial Wastewater Treatment Total Project Amount: $ 9,500,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 2,600,000 Treating and Reusing Industrial Wastewater for Land Avoid diffusion and use of disposal wells.

Total Value of WestFraser Product and Production Innovations Projects to Use Albertas Surplus Poplar to Enhance Carbon Sequestration: $ 1,600,000 | ERA Efforts: $ 500,000 An anovel process for producing oriented strand board and designed strand-based products Develop and test. The new material will utilize the surplus poplar resources of Albertus.

Flash Forest Commercial Pilot and High Speed ​​Drone Replanting Technology Demonstration Project Total Value: $ 5,450,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 1,800,000 Drone Replanting Technology and Hardware, Air Mapping Software, Automation, and Biological Seed Pod Technology Then, the northern area will be replanted rapidly.

Bio industry and bio energy

Steeper Energy Canada Ltd Value of a project to convert forestry residues to advanced biofuels in Alberta: $ 12,610,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 5,000,000 Waste biomass from forests and fields compared to other biofuels with oxygen Converts to biocrude with low water content.

KorovaFeeders Ltd. New Production System Project Value: $ 20,350,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 5,000,000 New Production Systems and Standards for Feedlot Anaerobic Digestion and Waste Management.

SEPPURE Pte. Ltd Value of Sustainable Nano Filtration Technology Project for Vegetable Oil Refining: $ 3,600,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 1,800,000 Innovative technology for separation and filtration applications in the food sector and beyond.

ATCORNG value from pulp mill waste project: $ 18,670,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 5,000,000 Wastewater treatment at pulp mill Produces valuable renewable natural gas from anaerobic digestion tanks.

Value of FP Innovations Bio-sourced Asphalt Project from Canadian Forest Industry: $ 1,250,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 350,000 Development of bitumen-lignin asphalt formulations used in the pavement industry.

Blindman BrewingBrewery GHG Reduction Project Value: $ 200,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 102,000 Adopt aCO2e capture and reuse technology in the fermentation process to reduce GHG emissions.

Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. Applying Artificial Intelligence to Pulp Refiners to Optimize Energy Usage and Product Quality Project Value: $ 1,460,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 730,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the refining phase of the pulping process ) Driven by Pulp Expert System (PES) to reduce energy consumption and improve product quality.

Agriculture and agricultural food

Synergraze Inc. Cattle Feed Additives to Reduce Methane Emissions Project Value: $ 15,000,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 5,000,000 Based on strains of red algae (asparagopsis) that may reduce methane emissions from cattle. Commercially grow and process feed additives for cattle.

Livestock Water Recycling, a division of IWR Technologies Ltd. Achieving Carbon Neutral on Farms Through Waste Dataization Project Value: $ 1,370,000 | ERA Initiatives: Converting Punch Fertilizer to Two Different Natural Fertilizers Using $ 650,000 Technology (known as PLANT) And reduce farm methane emissions by processing cattle up to 82%.

Optimal Agricultural Equipment Ltd. Opti-Cart Project Value: $ 1,500,000 | ERA Commitment: $ 638,000 Develop a dual-purpose grain cart / seed bidding unit for the grain farming industry. This unit is suitable for use as a grain cart in the fall of the harvest season and as a seed tender cart to supply seeds and fertilizers to sowing tools in the spring.

Impact of the Canadian Agricultural and Agricultural Food Genomics-enhanced Gene Management Platform on Beef GHG Reduction Project Value: $ 5,500,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 490,000 Overall Genomics-enhanced Beef Industry Develop and demonstrate a management platform for.

Ceres Solutions Ltd.Ag Uses waste and kraft beer grains to grow high-value mushrooms and produce livestock feed Project value: $ 2,000,000 | ERA Initiatives: $ 500,000 Agricultural by-products (landfill) The used brewing grain that would have been thrown away in the container system is used as a growth medium for special mushroom production in the container system, and the substrate left after mushroom hunting (called Mycopro) is used as feed for cattle.

Horseshoe PowerDoef’s Greenhouses CO2e and Heat Capture Project Values: $ 5,100,000 | ERA Commitment: $ 2,000,000 Constructed a 13-acre hydrovegetable greenhouse co-located with a natural gas field and adjacent three generations of natural gas-fired (electricity, heat, CO2e) ) Heat using waste heat from the power plant.

ERA funding is essential to drive continued innovation in the forest industry. By enabling investment in new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, ERA will push the boundaries of Alberta’s technological progress by creating high-value products that better meet the needs of international customers. Helps to continue. Most importantly, it helps optimize the use of critical inputs such as energy, fiber and chemicals to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Millar Western, President and CEO, David Anderson

“Because breweries produce and use CO2e in-house, they are the best candidates for CO2e capture and utilization. The first time we introduced technology to Canada to be able to create this loop. We are pleased to partner with Emissions Reduction Alberta. This is the future, and along with ERA and our great project partners, Canada’s 1,100 breweries will adapt it and influence the actual GHG. We intend to prove the strong economic benefits of this technology. Kirk Zembal, co-founder, Blindman Brewing

ERA promotes innovations that protect and protect Alberta’s industry and the environment. Alberta’s key pesticide producer, Saltworks, is working with ERA to set up the world’s first commercial-scale, low-energy wastewater treatment plant to recycle, purify and reuse wastewater with a recovery rate of over 98%. .. ERA funding is based on successful pilots, enabling this important first commercial installation of technology to decarbonize Albertus’ key industry while producing clean water. Saltworks Technologies, Technology Specialist, Pierce Maguire

Flash Forest is excited to partner with Emissions Reduction Alberta to expand its drone plantations in western Canada over the years. In addition to the many environmental benefits this funding enables, we will support the creation of a Alberta-based center of excellence, a state skills-up and employment program, and a potential production hub in Western Canada. .. We hope that the success of Flash Forests’ unique drone and seed pod technology application will significantly reduce planting costs while facilitating state rehabilitation efforts. Flash Forest COO and co-founder Cameron Jones

“ERAs funding will accelerate Synergrazes’ ability to provide feed additives to cattle producers, which will allow the technology to move to early commercial production. Feed additives are cattle. Approximately 90% reduction in methane emissions from. Alberta cattle producers, Synergraze CEO and founder Tamara Loiselle, strengthened competitiveness and GHG emissions as a result of ERA funding. It is a product that significantly reduces.

“ERA’s financial support allows West Fraser to embark on the development of innovative wood products. Since wood is 50% carbon, providing consumers with alternatives made from wood is An effective way to isolate additional carbon. High-value products from underutilized deciduous trees. In this way, we both diversify the economy of Alberta and make the best use of forest resources. ”West Fraser Senior Engineer, Rob Spring

The project was selected through ERA’s competitive review process. A team of experts in science, engineering, business development, commercialization, financing and greenhouse gas quantification conducted an independent, rigorous and transparent review supervised by Fairness Monitor. All recipients are required to produce a publicly shared final results report for the broader interests of Alberta.

About Emission Reduction Alberta (ERA): For over a decade, ERA has invested revenue from carbon prices paid by large end emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. .. Since its founding in 2009, ERA has invested $ 646 million in 204 projects worth $ 4.5 billion that will lead to GHG reductions, the creation of competitive industries and new business opportunities in Alberta. .. These projects are estimated to result in a cumulative reduction of 37.7 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos