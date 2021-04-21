Overwatch director leaves Blizzard, fans worried about its sequel





Goodbye, Papa Jeff.

Future via James Shepherd / Edge Magazine / Getty Images

Blizzard has just lost a member of the old guard. Overwatch’s lead designer and de facto public face, Jeff Kaplan will leave the company 19 years later. Kaplan shared a note on Twitter and said in a statement, “It was a lifetime honor to have the opportunity to create a world and a hero for such a passionate audience,” in a universal language. Say goodbye to the community. A good sports gamer, “gg”.

He also left a World of Warcraft-themed message on Twitter for his fans, leaving a binary “Defend the Keep”.

Kaplan didn’t say what his next career move was, but fans may not be ready to hear it anyway. The community affectionately calls him “Papajev” because he has a habit of talking directly to his fans on Twitter and Reddit. The Overwatch player responded to his departure with a friendly and kind reaction.

Before he joined Blizzard, some of the compliments were recalled to Kaplan’s old EverQuest character.

Others made amicable jokes at Kaplan’s expense.

Jason Kaplan (@JKaplan) April 20, 2021

However, some of Kaplan’s warm memories underlieed his concerns. The departure of the lead designer is happening in the middle of Overwatch 2 development, and many fans are worried about the future of the sequel.

Blizzard has announced that Aaron Keller will join Overwatch as the new game director. Note that Keller was part of the game team from the beginning. He didn’t say much about the future of the game, but Overwatch 2’s development “is going on at a good pace,” and Blizzard promised fans that there will be updates to share soon.







