JAKKS Pacific and Sega team up for toys in the new Sonic The Hedgehog collection





Sonic the Hedgehog fans Sega and Jacks Pacific have expanded their partnership to create new products in the toy product line of the Sonic the Hedgehog collection.

This means that both classic and modern Sonic and its companions will be introduced, including new high-quality action figures, playsets, vehicles and stuffed animals.

Check out some of the product shots below and read the announcement.

Sonic the Hedgehog Collection Toys:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Is today, SEGA of America, Inc. Announced the renewal of the classic and modern versions of the Sonic the Hedgehog collection with and maintained JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global partners. JAKKS will design, manufacture, sell and sell the Sonic the Hedgehog brand toy product line worldwide from 2022. The new contract includes the right to manufacture action figures, playsets, vehicles, stuffed animals and other merchandise.

Since its launch in 2019, Sonic the Hedgehog’s JAKKS line has been unprecedentedly successful with product launches that span in-store and large online retail stores. A 4-inch figure that duplicated the modern and classic versions of Sonic was an immediate hit for fans of all ages looking for a new way to experience the brand. Introduced last fall, the 2.5-inch figure and Green Hill Zone playset bring all the new ways to play and recreate the action of this iconic zone from video games.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Craig Drobis, said: “Sonic figures, playsets and stuffed animals have consistently grown in sales since the partnership with Sega began. There are more great products to be introduced this fall and in the coming years.

JAKKS Pacific has been an integral part of bringing a unique, high-quality vision of Sonic goods to market for the past two years and has been keen to expand its partnership in the next decade of the franchise. Director of Sega of America. The new collection is sure to bring Sonic’s fun to new heights with products related to upcoming projects, a classic and modern form of blue blur with something special for Sonic fans of all ages. I have.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of toys and consumer goods sold worldwide. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned IP brands and products. These product lines include bestsellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush toys and playsets. All products are available online or at retail stores nationwide.

