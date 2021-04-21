Cathie Wood is loading these four tech stocks in 2021





Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is sweeping Wall Street with unconventional thematic investments. In short, she follows an innovative fund style and finds super-growth stocks with innovative technology.

Indeed, her unique method is working.

Indeed, five of the six ARK ETFs recorded more than 100% returns last year alone. result? According to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider and Nasdaq, her funds had a large inflow of $ 20.6 billion.

Recently, Wall Street saw a fierce rotation to value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she doubles her bets on these innovative businesses.

According to Wood, the pace of innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics is filling benchmarks with value traps. I don’t think the big risk is in the benchmark, not what you were doing.

Billionaire Cathie Wood’s predictions must be followed for her historic return over the last three years. Her pick has repeatedly exceeded the original stock price.

Good example: Last year, Ms. The WoodsARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF received returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively.

Now, here are four tech stocks with great potential that Cathie Wood bought for her money:

1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Indeed, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrencies. She has handed her fists at Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange and digital wallet service provider.

On the day Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest acquired 749,205 shares. A few days later, we added another 340,273 shares (equivalent to approximately $ 112,970,000 million) to the position.

Without being shy about bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets have the potential to evolve into the most valuable technology of the era, pointing out the unprecedented speed of organic growth.

“Digital wallets have the potential to be the most valuable technological developments for almost every user. We are very excited about it. Like the big idea of ​​JP Morgan Chase and Company (NYSE: JPM). It was a succession of acquisitions that reached these levels if we were to graph them, but since Cash App and Venmo are viral in nature, we’ve reached them organically, “said Cathie Wood. I am.

The story continues

Recent reports support Woods’ predictions.

According to the Global Payments Report, digital wallet payments outperform physical cards for contactless store payments and point-of-sale (POS) use in 2020. In addition, in developed countries, over-the-counter cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020.

2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) Real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is traded at bargain-based prices in the view of Cathie Woods. She has increased her stake in Unity Software for the past two months due to inventory declines. 34% since the beginning of the year. Despite the recent sale, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on earnings growth forecasts.

Unity Software expects revenue in 2021 to range from $ 950 million to $ 970 million, in line with the company’s plan to maintain 30% revenue growth over the long term.

John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, said: As a leader in the creation and operation of tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest in what we believe is a great opportunity since 2021.

3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify could one day be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

As a result, Cathie Wood saw the fall in Shopify’s share price as an opportunity to buy. According to Portfolio Insider, her company added to an existing stake in an e-commerce platform last week.

“We’re trying to understand how Amazon deals with the personal notion of seeing something on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snap and buying there,” Wood said. .. “This is a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and is likely to grow.” Recently, Shopifys’ share price has fallen slightly from its all-time high of $ 1,500 in early February.

Despite short-term price fluctuations, SHOP’s stock price is on the rise and can have a significant impact on its growth trend. So far, it’s very good. Shopifys revenue surged 94% in the fourth quarter, while revenue surged 86% in 2020.

4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood is shopping with Sea Limited again this year. The biggest attraction of Sea Limited is how to integrate dozens of businesses with each other.

Sea Limited has tentacles in esports, mobile games, e-commerce, digital payments and food delivery services. In addition, the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside of China’s home country, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

These segments generated Sea Limited’s triple-digit revenue growth. As a result, consolidated sales in 2020 are expected to increase by more than 100%, and the momentum is expected to continue until 2021.

Cathie Wood first opened her position at Sea Limited in the final quarter of 2019, but she continues to add shares over time.

