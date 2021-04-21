Russia’s story of leaving the ISS now makes much more sense





NASA may have been a bit blind this week when partner Russia’s Roscosmos revealed that it would decide whether to leave the ISS forever. The space station has long been collaborated by both the United States and Russia and has accepted astronauts from many different countries. Russia now seems to be rethinking, blaming the aging and lack of functionality of the space station as a reason for Russia to depart.

At that time, it didn’t make much sense. The ISS has long been a major issue for Russia and is one of the few areas in which the United States and Russia have cooperation agreements that work very well, at least in appearance. Political turmoil aside, neither country seemed to want to set sail, but a post on Telegram by Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin helps to make things pretty clear. .. If Russia decides to leave the ISS, it will almost certainly do so in favor of its own space station.

As the AP reports, Rogozin’s telegram posting appeared shortly after news was reported that the country was considering withdrawing from the International Space Station. The message was simple, the Russian space boss said the first core module of the new Russian orbital station was in the works. Rogozin also said Russia’s state-owned aerospace company Energia is working on the project and should be ready to launch by 2025. The post included a video of Energia workers doing their thing.

Russia has already agreed to work with NASA on the International Space Station until 2024. Beyond that, another agreement must be reached in order to continue cooperation. NASA has long thought that it would continue to work on the ISS until it made sense to stop. Russia seems to be reaching that limit soon, claiming that the space station will eventually be too old or unsafe to comfortably send astronauts there.

It would be interesting to see what NASA decided to do if that happened and Russia withdrew from the ISS in 2025. Russia is clearly working on its own space station, which will begin construction in space in 2025, but NASA has no such plans. The U.S. space agency wants to send humanity to the moon within the next four years (or so), confirming that the construction of the lunar gateway will serve as a starting point for missions to and from the lunar gateway. We are working on the Artemis program. The surface of the moon. That’s all great, but none of those plans filled the holes left by the abandoned ISS.

It may take some time to find out what the Russian decision is in the end, but this week’s Russian chat will definitely catch the attention of the NASA.

