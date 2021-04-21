Dark Souls fans use the piano to defeat blindfolded bosses and take no damage





Argentine streamer Fryderyk G was able to defeat Dark Souls boss Artorias while using the piano, undamaged while blindfolded.

The streamer managed to defeat the Dark Souls boss without doing any damage while blindfolded and using the piano as a controller. From Software’s 2011 action-role-playing game Dark Souls, along with its sequels and successors such as Bloodborne, is renowned for its relentless difficulty. However, the clever design of the game provides players with the tools to survive and prosper, leading to many self-appointed challenges from brave fans.

Those who have played the entire Dark Soulstrilogy tend to agree that the original Dark Soulsis is the best game of the three releases. There are several things in the franchise’s first installments, including a single interconnected world that doesn’t require fast travel to navigate. Another great success of Dark Souls is the level design that allows players to tackle bosses in different orders and in different ways. In many boss battles, players can use the environment against impressive enemies, such as the Taurus Demon’s vulnerability to plunge attacks from the bridge arena towers. Another more interesting weakness is that it allows the fast and deadly goat-headed enemy, the Kapla Demon, to be killed using a pile of thrown poops.

Argentine streamer FryderykG (via Game Rant) recently posted a clip to his Twitter account. This shows that he defeated Dark Souls Boss Night Altrias without taking any damage while blindfolding and using the piano as a controller. Surprising achievements require equal luck and skill, as he enters an unhealthy arena to ensure that hits are deadly. You can dodge your boss’s attack based on the sound cues before your boss attacks, but it’s incredible to avoid a single attack this way without relying on your eyesight. FryderykG also posted a video of a previous unsuccessful attempt to defeat Altrias in this way. This suggests that it involves a lot of trial and error.

Dark Soulsfan is hoping for news about FromSoftware’s next game, Elden Ring, but some feel that the game shouldn’t be a direct successor to the trilogy. Certain gameplay staples in the series, such as the need to visit a particular character to level up or the presence of redundant character stats, may be better left behind. Little news about Eldenling has been revealed since the game was announced at E3 2019, and fans are worried about the status of the game.

TheDark Souls series already has its own challenges, but fans are always thinking of new ways to play insane. Voluntary tasks range from common handicaps, such as limiting yourself to weak weapons, to nearly impossible tasks, such as those accomplished by Fryderyk G. Defeating Altrias undamaged while blindfolded or using the piano is an impressive feat in itself. Combined, the Fryderyk G becomes a true modern Dark Soulshero.

