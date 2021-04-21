Daily Mail owners sue Google for antitrust practices below British royal coverage: WSJ





Bloomberg

A $ 1 trillion liquidity surge is turning into a leverage boom

(Bloomberg)-should be a temporary buffer-Last year, US companies took on more than $ 1 trillion in debt to survive the economic devastation caused by Covid-19, but the economy recovered and interest rates Is still the worst in history, Home Depot Inc. And for companies such as Verizon Communications Inc., spending these cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend increases is becoming increasingly attractive. Often they owe more than they do now. The risk is to mitigate the pressure on executives to repay their debt with free access to cheap debt, even for poorly credited businesses. This could extend the decade-long trend of corporate bond levels swelling and increase the likelihood that more calculations will be made when interest rates rise, or the next time the capital markets soar. Some companies are co-head of Newberger Berman’s Global Investment Grade Bonds with assets of $ 405 billion, said David Brown. The Federal Reserve is partly because low interest rates have eased the burden of more companies paying more debt. So far, businesses have mainly saved money rather than spending it. Non-financial firms in the S & P 500 Index, which reported results prior to March 31, have booked approximately $ 2.13 trillion in cash and securities in the last quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, year-over-year. It has increased by more than 25%. However, according to Barclays Plc strategists, that is likely to change. The economy is showing signs of revival as the United States currently provides Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day and feels that more consumers can safely go out and spend. , Companies may be willing to expand their cash. Barclays strategists, led by Shobhit Gupta, wrote in a Friday report to manifest themselves in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital investments and debt repayments. An analysis of comments on the company’s conference call shows that more and more executives are discussing one-time dividend payments in recent months, discussing stock repurchases. Acquisitions are also increasing, and in general, companies with high credit ratings, especially those at least four steps above junk, are likely to be reluctant to maintain higher debt levels, strategists said. I am. The Home Depot sold a $ 5 billion bond in March 2020 and shortly afterwards said it wanted to make sure there was enough cash to survive it during a pandemic. Then, in January, it borrowed an additional $ 3 billion for the acquisition of its former subsidiary, HD Supply Holdings Inc., which served professional contractors. In February, retailers said they were increasing their quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total liabilities increased by approximately $ 5.8 billion compared to the company’s fiscal year. Increasing borrowing by high-margin companies does not always hurt investors. In the case of The Home Depot, its earnings rose along with its debt as the pandemic urged those tied up in their homes to repair their property. In March retailers prepaid $ 1.35 billion in bonds, and credit rating agencies are not considering downgrading Companies ranked five levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Services and S & P Global Ratings .. However, analysts say the remodeling boom could diminish next year as people spend more time outside the home as people finish the project and the pandemic eases. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to raise cash levels, explaining phone calls with investors as a step in managing the impact of Covid’s pandemic. Then last month, we sold over $ 30 billion in bonds. In the process, it will inflate its total debt to record highs in order to help finance the purchase of 5G spectra in multiple currencies. According to an email statement from Treasury Secretary Scott Clone in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg, the company sees the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund the strategic assets that position the company for growth. I will. Terence Sweet, senior portfolio manager for investment grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, said he refused to comment on certain companies. Currently, some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying off debt. Penalty reduction companies are borrowing more for the same reasons that they have raised their debt levels over the years. According to Bloomberg Barclays index data, the average yield on investment-qualified corporate bonds was only 2.2% as of Monday, well below the average of about 3.17% over the last decade. They are a lot. The downgrade penalty is usually minimal. According to Bloomberg Barclays index data, companies 1-3 steps above the BBB or junk pay yields about 0.47 percentage points higher than companies 4-6 steps above the A or speculative grade. According to Barclays strategists, this is close to the lowest difference in 10 years and reflects the fact that insurers are buying more BBB debt. The reduction in penalties is that more than half of investment grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB class, only 27% in the early 1990s. Richard Hunter, Global Head of Corporate Ratings at Fitch Ratings, said that most investment grade companies can usually choose to repay their debts as needed and deserve a higher rating. Wildcards are now a corporate choice. Acquisition time? For some North American companies, buying a competitor looks like a good use of cash because it can boost future bottom line. Canadas Rogers Communications Inc. announced last month at Shaw Communications Inc. He said he plans to buy the company for $ 16 billion. Its debt level is expected to rise to more than five times the measured revenue, which is generally the leverage ratio associated with junk credit ratings. However, the company said it plans to de-lever 3.5 times over the next three years. Increased corporate profits have helped mitigate debt level concerns with at least one indicator. The ratio of corporate revenue to interest costs has risen over the past few quarters, indicating that more revenue is available to pay debt. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the percentage of investment grade companies as a whole is better than before Covid-19, but the indicators for junk-rated companies are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Due to some measures, debt is now low. Net leverage, which deducts cash from debt and compares its net debt level to a measure of earnings, is on average close to pre-Covid-19 levels for both good and higher risk speculative grade companies. .. According to the Bloomberg Intelligence Analysis of Investment-Eligible and High-Yielding Corporate Bonds Bloomberg Barclays Index, total non-cash leverage remains significantly higher than before the pandemic. Noel Hebert, director of credit bureau at Bloomberg Intelligence, said debt and net leverage will rise. Rating agencies are increasingly happy with the higher leverage, and companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it, Hebert said. There is an incentive to keep leverage at a high level because there is no real mechanism to punish you (updated paragraph 16 insurer demand details) For articles like this, visit bloomberg.com. A reliable business news source. 2021 Bloomberg LP

