Column | FDA Introduces Safer Technical Programs for Medical Devices





The Safer Technologies Program (STeP) is a new, voluntary program modeled after the FDA’s groundbreaking device program. This reduces the time it takes to develop and obtain marketing approval for devices that offer significant safety benefits in the treatment and / or diagnosis of less severe diseases or conditions than those covered by the breakthrough device program. Will be done. This article describes the eligibility criteria and features of the program.

STeP was motivated by the FDA’s Medical Device Safety Action Program to help the market develop safer technologies, especially by providing regulatory incentives and scientific expertise. Similar to the breakthrough device program, STeP aims to facilitate the development, evaluation, and review of qualified devices. There are several program options available to interact with FDA experts and receive timely feedback on issues encountered during pre-marketing reviews. The FDA issued the final guidance on STeP on January 6, 2021 and expected a 60-day period to operate the program.

The program targets devices or device-driven combination products that are reasonably expected to significantly improve the safety of currently available medical or diagnostics through innovative features. While breakthrough device programs target devices that treat life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions, STeP treats non-life-threatening or reasonably reversible conditions. Or focus on the device for diagnosis. ) Pre-marketing notice, De Novo classification request, or pre-market approval (PMA), which is not subject to a breakthrough device program due to the less serious nature of the disease / condition in question. This should not be construed as meaning that a device for which a breakthrough device designation has been denied is appropriate for inclusion in STeP. In addition, with substantial safety innovations, the device is reasonably expected to significantly improve its therapeutic or diagnostic benefit-risk profile by providing one or more of the following:

Reducing the occurrence of known device failure modes that can have serious health consequences Reducing the occurrence of known usage-related hazards / errors (for example, innovations that reduce operational error-related usage errors) Known Reduced occurrence of serious adverse events (eg, changes in basic principles of device operation that significantly reduce serious infections) Improved safety of other devices or interventions (eg, non-innovative alternatives to invasiveness) Diagnosis procedure by invasive method)

Program features that the FDA will use to facilitate device development and subsequent review of regulatory submissions (pre-submissions, research device exemption (IDE) applications, marketing submissions, etc.) include: There is one.

Interactive and Timely Communication Enhanced support for review teams (eg, including senior management to support efficient dispute resolution) Additional resources for reviewing regulatory submissions (STeP eligible devices are new And / or regulatory issues that are expected to present technological or design innovations that may generate complex science or require more detailed review) Timely post-marketing data for PMA and De Novo requests Collection Efficient and flexible clinical study Design proposal review Rapid review of device manufacturing and quality system compliance with pre-approved inspection requirements

To enable early and regular communication with the FDA as device development progresses, the FDA will provide some voluntary mechanisms for feedback. Sponsors can use one or more of these options when submitting through the Q submission process (see STeP Interaction Submission).

Sprint discussion to facilitate timely resolution of clinical or non-clinical evaluation issues (within 45 days) Review of data development plans (outline the expectations of data collection, including non-clinical trial approaches and / or clinical evaluation strategies Optional high-level documentation), the entire device lifecycle), traditional pre-submission whose scope matches the general requirements for feedback applicable to the Q-submission program

The FDA expects sponsors’ commitment to work together to resolve all scientific and regulatory issues as efficiently as possible. Regular status update meetings may be set up (outside the formal regulatory submission) to discuss general progress, next steps, and / or plans for future discussions.

Requests for inclusion in STeP must be submitted through the Q submission process. Manufacturers are advised to submit an STeP admission request before submitting their marketing application in order to maximize the benefits of the program. The agency may consider the request to include in parallel or after the marketing submission has been made. The Appendix of the Guidance Document provides an overview of the recommended content for your request. The inclusion / rejection decision period is 60 calendar days (the purpose is to request additional information within 30 days if necessary). If the agency requests additional information, the admission request is not pending and must be available to the sponsor and respond to the FDA’s request. A program mailbox has been set up to send inquiries about the program.

STeP is based on the FDA’s belief that there are significant public health benefits to the advancement of medical devices that provide important safety benefits in the treatment and diagnosis of less serious illnesses and conditions. Patients may have fewer serious adverse events and an improved overall clinical benefit of the medical device.

The program highlights government efforts to improve security and promote innovation, and is welcomed as a response to groundbreaking device programs. Medical device companies should be encouraged to consider including them in their programs early in device development to maximize expedited approval.

Related article

The report describes the quality, safety, and effectiveness of OEM and third-party medical device services.

The agency wants device makers to participate in the MDSAP pilot.

The agency has issued a draft guidance that provides manufacturers with information on design considerations and pre-marketing submissions.

The new recommendations are outlined in the final industry guidance aimed at helping device manufacturers develop safer and more reusable devices, especially those at high risk of infection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos