A remake of the Knights of the Old Republic under development





Star Wars: The Old Republic Knights video game receives a remake created by Aspyr Media, according to internal game sources.

Set in a distant galaxy, released almost 20 years ago, the Knights of the Old Republic have become a staple of popular video games among Star Wars fans.

Rumors about the Old Republic game new Knights began to spread in January 2021, and fans have been demanding aKOTOR remake for next-generation consoles since 2020, but neither project has been reported to have been done so far. .. Recently, game industry insider Jason Schreier told Gameland that a game remake is underway.

Schreier has confirmed to the game news site that EA will not create a remake of the game. Instead, it was created and reportedly under development by the game studio Aspyr Media. At the time of this writing, it’s not clear if the remake is focused solely on compatibility with next-generation platforms, or if it’s a complete redesign / update of in-game graphics and features.

This isn’t the first time Aspyr Media has worked on KOTOR. In 2013, Aspyr Media worked on updating KOTOR’s mobile port (allowing the game to be played on Mac, Android and iOS) around the 10th anniversary of the game. The game is a fan favorite, but the game has not yet been released on Nintendo or PlayStation platforms.

In September 2020, Star Wars fans created a petition to convince EA and Disney to develop a next-generation remake of KOTOR’s 20th anniversary. Since the reported remake news was reported, the petition has regained momentum, including over 19,130 ​​signatures.

Released in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG game set 4,000 years before the original Star Wars trilogy. The game is centered around the mysterious Jedi and travels through the galaxy trying to defeat Darth Malak. During his journey, the Jedi form a crew to assist in his quest. In particular, this game allows players to participate in either the light or dark side of the Force, based on in-game selections. BioWare has developed the game and published it on LucasArts. In 2004, the Knights of the Old Republic II-Sir Sith was released.

Aspyr Media has not yet confirmed these statements at the time of this writing.

