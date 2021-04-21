Tile dissatisfied with Apple’s AirTag launch, “skeptical” about fair competition and plans to fight Congress





Just hours after Apple announced the long-awaited AirTag, Tile CEO CJ Prober issued a statement expressing concern about competition in the field of item tracking.

As TechCrunch relayed, Prober welcomes Tile to “fair competition,” but is “skeptical” about Apple’s purpose given its “history of unfairly limiting competition by taking advantage of the platform.” Said that.

Tile will ask Congress to consider competing with Apple’s business practices and other item tracking options that are unique to FindMy. The complete statement is:

Our mission is to solve the everyday problem of finding things that are lost or misplaced. We’re happy to see Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world, enter and validate the tile pioneer category.

The reason many people use tiles to find lost or misplaced items is because of the differentiated value we offer consumers. In addition to providing an industry-leading set of features through apps that run on iOS and Android devices, our service integrates seamlessly with all major voice assistants, including Alexa and Google. And with many different styles of form factor and affordability for all use cases, there are tiles for everyone.

Tile has also successfully partnered with top brands such as HP, Intel, Skullcandy and fitbit to find technology in the consumer categories of the mass market such as laptops, earphones and wearables. With over 30 partners, we look forward to extending the benefits of Tile to millions of customers and delivering an experience that will help you track all your important belongings.

We welcome competition as long as it is fair competition. Unfortunately, we are skeptical given the well-documented history of unfairly limiting product competition by taking advantage of Apple’s platform. And given Apple’s previous history, we think it’s perfectly appropriate for Congress to scrutinize Apple’s business practices specific to entering this category. We welcome the opportunity to discuss these issues further in front of Congress tomorrow.

To avoid complaints like Tile submits to Congress, Apple announces AirTags until it launches a “FindMy” network accessory program designed to properly integrate third-party item trackers into the “FindMy” app. I waited for With AirTags.

Third-party accessory makers can incorporate “Find My” tracking into their Bluetooth devices, and support for the U1 chip will begin in the near future. If desired, Tile can create item tracking tags designed to integrate with the Find My app, but Tile already has its own established accessory search network.

The Find My accessory only works with the Find My app. It’s unlikely that Tile will abandon its customer base to create a “Find My” tag that works only on Apple devices. Tile believes that Apple can dominate the market with its advantage simply by releasing an item tracker.

Apple’s AirTags will be available for order on April 23 and will be available on April 30.

