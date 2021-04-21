Amazon announces climate pledge milestones when big hitters sign up — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Amazon and Global Optimism report that more than 100 companies have signed The Climate Pledge.

Among the 52 new signatories who joined today are Alaska Airlines, Colgate Palmolive, Heineken, PepsiCo, Telefnica and Visa.

The signatories agree that: Greenhouse gas emissions are measured and reported on a regular basis.

We will implement a decarbonization strategy in line with the Paris Agreement through real-world business changes and innovations such as efficiency improvement, renewable energy, material reduction and other carbon emission reduction strategies.

Neutralize remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, socially beneficial offsets, 10 years earlier than the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050, and annually by 2040 Zero carbon emissions.

Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and called on other companies to sign a Paris Agreement ten years earlier. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said today that more than 100 companies with worldwide annual sales of more than $ 1.4 trillion and more than 5 million employees have signed the pledge. Stated.

We are proud to work with other signatories to take advantage of our scale to decarbonize the economy through real-world business change and innovation.

Amazon’s UK Country Manager John Bumfrey is pleased to welcome more than 20 new UK-based companies that have taken urgent action and promised to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years ago. think.

These companies will help increase the massive collective influence created by Climate Pledge signatories, decarbonize the economy and protect the planet for future generations.

The fact that so many UK companies in a wide range of industries are doing this today is a testament to UK climate leadership and we look forward to the participation of others to accelerate positive change. ..

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos