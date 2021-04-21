Star Wars chat theme with Instagram working on new stickers





Instagram is working on a bunch of new stickers for stories and chat themes. There are new link stickers that allow users to add links directly to the story, as well as supermention stickers. Instagram is also working on a new Star Wars theme for direct message (DM) chat.

A new sticker and chat theme was discovered (via Social Media Today) by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. The new link sticker allows users to add links to stories that viewers can tap to access the web page directly. This feature may be limited to accounts with more than 10,000 followers who currently have access to the swipe-up feature. This allows Instagram users to add a link to the story, but the viewer must swipe up to open the page. Visible links are a good way to encourage action. It seems unlikely that all users will get a new link sticker, but Instagram hasn’t confirmed the same yet.

The work also has a new supermention sticker. As the name implies, this feature may make the accounts mentioned in the story more prominent. There’s also a shopping tag icon that gives you easy access to the products you sell on Instagram.

Instagram is also working on two new Star Wars chat themes. The new theme will be released around May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. Currently, there are only a few themes to choose from, so there are plans for new themes for chatting on Instagram. The only other franchise chat theme that Instagram has is the Tiny Tan BTS collection.

