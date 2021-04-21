Knights of the Old Republic remake rumors backed up by insiders





Game insider Jason Schreier gives more confidence in the rumors that the Knights of the Old Republic of Star Wars are actually being remade.

One game official seems to justify the rumors that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is actually being remade. These rumors have spread over the years around BioWare’s 2003 RPG. Because it is considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best, video games set in a distant galaxy.

The recent history of Star Wars video games has been fairly volatile since Disney purchased its intellectual property in 2012. Shortly after its acquisition, Electronic Arts signed a 10-year exclusive license agreement that made it the only entity that could create and distribute new ones. Star Wars content. The results have received fairly complex evaluations, especially for new titles. On the other hand, some older games under intellectual property rights have been remade by companies other than EA, and one company in particular is working to bring KOTOR to the latest game platform. It may be.

News site PCGamesN reported on an interview with gaming industry insider Jason Schreier who put more trust in the rumors surrounding the famous Star Wars RPG. According to Schreier, Aspyr Media is responsible for achieving the remake. This is what he hinted at in February. Aspyr has previously worked with KOTOR as a porthouse by deploying games on both Mac and mobile platforms.

Aspyr not only has experience with KOTOR, but has also ported other classic Star Wars titles to the latest consoles, including the recent Port of Republic Commando to the Nintendo Switch. about it. The way the project is discussed feels like a demon soul remaster or a FINAL FANTASY VII remake.

In the hearts of many Star Wars fans, it’s time for KOTOR to get a remaster. Players love this title so much that there are even fan attempts to remaster the game. Given that KOTOR is gaining popularity not only for Star Wars fans, but for most of the entire gaming community, this seems to have happened sooner. If Aspyr is actually working on a legitimate remake as well as a harbor, there is an opportunity to transform Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic into something special with the help of modern technology. Over time, we will know if these rumors are true. ..

