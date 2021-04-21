Today’s hair went tomorrow.Amazon Salon is all about innovative retail technology — a retail technology innovation hub





Yesterday, I reported on the launch of the Amazon Salon, a venue for hands-on hair care and styling.

It will be located on two floors and over 1,500 square feet on Brushfield Street in Spitalfields, London.

So does this mean that Amazon is preparing a big move into the hair salon business?

Not according to British Ladd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive.

In a LinkedIn post, he believes he’s using salons to perfect technology that can be licensed to millions of hair salons around the world.

Amazon wants to provide salons with a platform that allows consumers to choose their favorite hair color and style (using augmented reality technology). When the customer arrives at the salon, the cut and color are already known.

You also have the option to point to the product on the display shelf with relevant information such as branded videos and educational content displayed on the display screen.

To place an order, scan the relevant QR code on the shelf, go to the Amazon.co.uk product detail page, and deliver it to your home for purchase.

Entertainment is available on Fire tablets at each styling station, allowing people to capture new looks in a dedicated creative area.

Rudd also believes that Amazon sees this as an opportunity to showcase its own branded hair care products.

In addition, you can go to the retail store where the salon can order the goods. Sally Beauty Supply, be careful, he comments.

Rudd concludes that Amazon is accelerating AR / VR testing for other industries and proprietary uses.

