ISS sets research scope for longer space missions





Detect harmful radiation, steer the rover module and learn better sleep and body maintenance. Astronauts on board the International Space Station are preparing for future missions farther from the Moon to Mars.

The arrival of four more astronauts on the ISS after a SpaceX rocket explosion from Florida on Thursday opens the door to a new experiment aimed at preparing humans for long-range space travel. It will be opened.

“We are testing technology for exploration,” said Remi Canton, director of Cadmus, a division of the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES), which is conducting 12 new experiments.

Whether it’s the first person to revisit the moon since 1972 or the person who will eventually travel to the Red Planet, the challenge is overwhelming.

First, how can engineers make sure that astronauts and their equipment are protected from the flow of particles emitted by solar storms and cosmic rays?

The crew of the ISS has some protection from the Earth’s magnetic shield.

But as they dive further into space, they become sitting ducks exposed to highly charged particles.

“It’s a really big problem for space exploration,” Canton said.

“Before they set foot on Mars, or stay long on the Moon, they need to make sure they haven’t been lethal.”

-“Like a wave”-

Before scientists devise ways to protect astronauts, they need to accurately measure what they are against.

That is the purpose of the Lumina experiment to measure the amount of radiation passing through using a phosphorus-immersed optical fiber-based device.

“When you irradiate, it quickly darkens,” explained Sylvain Girard, a researcher and experiment coordinator at the Hubert Curian Institute.

By measuring the rate of darkening and comparing it to the intensity of the optical signal injected into one end of the device, scientists can accurately estimate the dose of radiation received.

This allows researchers to measure radiation in real time with sufficient sensitivity to detect sudden fluctuations such as those caused by solar storms.

These unpredictable events drive the flow of highly charged and harmful particles into space.

“It’s like a wave, and it takes about an hour to swell to reach maximum flow,” said Nicholas Balcon, a radiation environment engineer at CNES.

On a long space voyage, “If you detect a sudden increase, you can save electronics, return astronauts to the ship, or protect them in a shelter that attenuates certain radiation.” He added.

-Telerobotics and virtual environment-

To work long hours in the dangerous environment of space, future travelers to the farther moon will also need to learn telerobotics.

According to Canton, this includes maneuvering a rover on the moon from a station orbiting a satellite.

Pilot experiments will explore how astronauts “freely use tactile and visual information” to better design future cockpits.

Upon arriving at the ISS, French astronaut Thomas Pesche wears a virtual reality helmet in combination with a handheld device, “because dexterity and sophisticated athleticism are actually affected by weightlessness.”

“I can’t feel the weight or strength of my arm.”

Pesche needs to train himself to handle a robotic arm whose mission is to capture a virtual vehicle.

The helmet is used for immersive exercise experiments that rush astronauts into a virtual environment when pedaling CEVIS, a training bike used by astronauts to limit muscle loss associated with prolonged weightlessness. Is also used.

And even if the astronaut finishes the day, the experiment will not end. Canton wears a headband during sleep to give researchers insight into different stages of sleep “to understand how confinement and microgravity affect sleep quality.” ..

