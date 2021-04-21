Lost AirTags can be read on NFC-enabled iPhone and Android devices





According to a new support document issued by Apple, Apple’s AirTag tracking device can be identified on Android phones when in lost mode.

Announced Tuesday, Apple’s new AirTag item tracker makes it easy to track keys, wallets, wallets, backpacks, luggage and more. They use an ultra-wideband U1 chip to stay in touch with the FindMy network.

However, Apple didn’t emphasize in the announcement that when AirTag is set to lost mode by the user, the discovery message will be read by all NFC-enabled devices, including iPhones as well as Android phones.

According to Apple, when you tap AirTag and hold the white side over your iPhone or other NFC-enabled device, a tappable link that provides information about AirTag, such as whether it has been marked as lost by the owner and his contacts. Notifications containing are displayed. Details. From support documentation:

Press and hold the top of your ‌iPhone‌ or NFC-enabled smartphone to the white side of AirTag. Tap the notification that appears. This will open a website that provides information about AirTags, such as your serial number. If the owner marks it as lost, you may see a message with information on how to contact the owner. You can contact the owner to let them know that you found AirTag. Lost Mode messages can be displayed on NFC-enabled smartphones such as iPhones and Android phones.

The tracker isn’t always useful for Android users because AirTag requires an iOS device and requires “Find My” to set up, but Apple users have lost it because it’s compatible with NFC. You are more likely to be able to recover the item. ..

‌AirTags‌ starts at $ 29 per piece and $ 99 for 4 packs. Online orders will begin on Friday, April 23, and AirTags will ship on April 30.

