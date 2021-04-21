Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) face bipartisan antitrust grill on app store





Apple Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google has scrutinized antitrust surveillance on Wednesday from legislators concerned about how both companies operate a marketplace that provides consumers around the world with access to millions of apps on handheld devices. receive.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Utah Mike Lee, Chairman of the Judiciary’s Anti-Trust Subcommittee, Republican Rankings on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Panel on Potential Anti-Competitive Practices I am leading the investigation.

Democrat Klobuchar said the app represents a “huge market” that is at the mercy of companies such as Apple and Google. She added that developers would ask about the fees they have to pay to be included in the app store (she calls them taxes).

“I don’t think everyone understands how this works,” Klobuchar said in a phone interview, explaining what she called anti-competitive practices and the lack of transparency in the app store. did. “Why is it good for capitalism?”

Apple has agreed to send Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andia to the hearing after Klobuchar and Lee have stated that the iPhone maker initially refused to attend. Wilson White, senior director of government affairs and public policy at Google, testifies on behalf of search engine giants.

For years, app developers have complained that companies have been forced to give up most of the revenue they earn from selling their apps. They are also dissatisfied with the overly strict and sometimes inconsistent rules governing the App Store.

The company’s two representatives, along with representatives of streaming music service Spotify Technology SA, dating app provider Match Group Inc., and Tile, which manufactures consumer tracking devices, are virtually one of the whistleblowers in hearings. Face to face with the department and testify that Apple’s practices have cost them. Revenue and restrained innovation.

Hearings are part of Congress’s growing oversight of market concentration, especially as tech companies make up an increasingly large part of the US economy. Democrats and some Republicans are calling for changes to antitrust laws that make it easier to prosecute companies that they claim are buying and crowding competitors.

In a statement to lawmakers, Match reached an agreement with T-Mobile a few years ago to offer discounts to Match’s Tinder dating site via the telco’s “T-Mobile Tuesdays” trading app. Stated.

“When Apple learned about this arrangement, they blocked the version of the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and violated T-Mobile’s requirement that links to Tinder’s website use Apple’s in-app payment system. “I claimed to be,” Match said in a copy of his statement. .. “If you think about it, Apple was so enthusiastic about maintaining Tinder’s exclusive grip on consumers and apps that it blocked T-Mobile’s apps and T-Mobile broke our contract. I was forced to do that. “

So far, Congressional scrutiny has focused more on Google than Apple, and Google is already facing antitrust laws in several ways. A lawsuit in the Justice Department is investigating how default programs are set on mobile devices, with Texas suing Mountain View, a digital advertising practice for California-based companies, led by Colorado. The proceedings filed by a group of 38 states focus on search engines.

However, there are also a number of antitrust complaints against Apple, which is based in Cupertino, California. According to Bloomberg News, they are primarily focused on the company’s App Store practices under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Apple sought to avoid Republican complaints about the App Store by allowing Parler to come back after saying this week that the social media app Parler has made changes to comply with company guidelines. Republican Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican member of the Colorado House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, said after the January 6 attack, Apple and Google said they would limit access to Parlor, a popular service on the far right. , Amazon.com Inc. Questioned the decision. At the US Capitol.

Google said the parlor hasn’t submitted a new version that complies with the rules, and the app isn’t yet available on Google Play.

Alternative store

The rules for the Apple and Google app markets are pretty much the same, but Google has one difference that can save it from long-term surveillance in the market. That is to allow alternative stores on devices with the Android operating system. In short, Google has app review guidelines that make up a portion of sales from Google Play, but consumers run other stores to reduce their bills to consumers or from official download stores. You can allow forbidden apps.

Apple’s App Store is the only option for consumers to install apps on Apple devices such as the iPhone.

Claims to Apple will begin to accumulate around the world in 2019, and Spotify claims that Apple has gained a 30% share from large app developers and favors its services over third-party rivals. did. Since then, many app developers have complained about Apple’s cuts, and lawmakers have investigated some of its products, such as Apple Pay and Apple Music, in addition to the App Store.

Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. was aiming for Apple’s surcharge and app payment structure in a 2020 proceeding to be tried in May. Apple later argued that Epic violated the App Store developer contract. Epic made a similar allegation against Google in another proceeding.

Other critics say Apple, like other tech giants, is developing its own products that can crush innovation by start-ups. At Apple’s product event on Tuesday, the company launched a new accessory called AirTag that allows you to find physical items such as bags, wallets, and keys, and entered the market with competitors such as Tile and Samsung Electronics Co.

As the number of accusations from Microsoft Corp., Match Group, Tile, Basecamp, and others increased, and the number of inquiries from the government increased, Apple made some changes to its practices. Last year, the company began allowing third-party email and web browser apps to be the default options for iPhone and iPad. We’ve also relaxed restrictions on games that stream content from the cloud, reducing developer revenue from less than $ 1 million in the App Store last year from 30% to 15%.

Still, some developers, especially large developers who aren’t subject to a drop in revenue sharing, aren’t happy. Many still ask Apple to allow an alternative app store or payment system on the iPhone to circumvent Apple’s pricing and review guidelines, which have been criticized as prioritized and inconsistent. ..

Apple’s position

According to Apple, the iPhone, App Store, and its services are systems jointly designed for a consistent, privacy-focused user experience, weakening the lack of alternative stores, payment methods, and review guidelines. It is something to do.

That rule also protects your bottom line. The App Store is the company’s largest revenue driver in its service segment and currently generates over $ 50 billion annually, or about 20% of its annual revenue.

Prior to the hearing, Apple reiterated its stance of welcoming competition with the App Store generating over $ 500 billion annually in global commerce. Spotify, Tile and Match Group (three major witnesses to the hearing) say the App Store has enhanced their success.

The iPhone maker also said that Tile has a 90% market share in the item tracking hardware category. This is the market Apple has just entered with AirTags. Tile said it didn’t open the network to its competitors, but said it welcomed joining the same network used by AirTags.

Apple also said Spotify doesn’t pay more than 99% of paid users, Match Group’s flagship product, Tinder, is the world’s number one revenue app, and the company will generate more than $ 2 billion in revenue in 2019. Said raised. ..

