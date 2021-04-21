Fitbit brings stress tracking to (almost) all fitness trackers





Fitbit releases new stress tracking tools for almost every existing fitness tracker and smartwatch. This allows you to see how your body is coping with the pressures of everyday life.

This new feature works by analyzing sleep, activity level, and heart rate, so it’s only available on devices with an optical heart rate sensor. This is almost the entire lineup, but the original Fitbit Inspire owners will miss it.

Stress tracking isn’t available on children’s devices like the recently launched Fitbit Ace 3. Ace range watches do not have a sensor (with the additional bonus of keeping prices down), as the resting heart rate expected of a child changes as they grow up.

Calm down

If you have a Fitbit Premium subscription, you can use this data to get a detailed breakdown of your stress patterns over time.

Premium users also have access to a variety of mindfulness sessions, including a series of recently introduced meditation sessions led by Deepak Chopra. These sessions are regularly updated with new content.

Fitbit Sense (image credit: Fitbit)

Keep in mind that this type of stress tracking is different from the one used in Fitbit Sense launched last year. Sense uses a multipath electrical sensor to monitor stress levels and monitor the EDA (Electrical Skin Activity) response when the palm is placed on the device. The sweating caused by the adrenal reaction makes the skin more conductive, resulting in more EDA reactions.

Although it is not perfect (EDA responses are affected not only by mental stress but also by physical stress), they can be a useful indicator of mental status.

Then use the Fitbit app to see how these responses change in response to factors such as sleep and activity, and daytime events that may have affected your stress level (workplace). You can log meetings at). This knowledge can help you become more aware of stressful events for you and better manage them with mindfulness techniques.

