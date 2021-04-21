Tecno Spark 7P, 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Debut: Specifications





The Tecno Spark 7P made its quiet debut just days after the launch of the Tecno Spark 7. A new smartphone from a Chinese company has a 90Hz display and a triple rear camera. The Tecno Spark 7P also features a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. Other important highlights of the smartphone include dual selfie flash, four different colors, and up to 128GB of storage. Features such as Super Night Mode and Dirac Stereo Sound Effects are also preloaded on the Tecno Spark 7P.

Tecno Spark 7P Price, Stock Status

Tecno Spark 7P is listed on the company’s website with 64GB and 128GB storage options and color options for Alps Blue, Magnet Black, Spruce Green and Summer Moheat. Tecno has not yet provided details on pricing and availability. However, given the hardware it brings, smartphones may be available somewhere close to the price of the Tecno Spark 7 launched at Rs in India. 8,499 for the regular version and rupees. 7,499 for Android Go model.

Tecno Spark 7P specification

According to the specifications listed on the company’s site, the Dual SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7P runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5. It features a 6.8-inch HD + (720×1,640 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The phone comes with an OctaCore MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and 4GB of RAM as standard. For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 7P has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 16 megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with dual LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 7P has 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that can be expanded via a microSD card. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, and proximity sensors. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Tecno provides a 5,000mAh battery for the phone. It measures 171.9×77.9×9.15mm.

