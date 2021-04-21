Cryptocurrency: If India adopts a cryptocurrency policy, can India become a technological powerhouse of innovation?





Cryptocurrency India.Representative image

India is in the sweet spot to drive growth and innovation by submitting a strong digital currency bill this year. Despite some rumors about the potential for crypto bans in India, policy makers who understand the true potential of using crypto and its implications for our economy can consider it. There are multiple use cases.

Keeping in mind that our success over the last 30 years is due to ITeS-based solutions, if India aims to reach a $ 5 trillion economy, the $ 1.7 trillion present in cryptocurrencies The market cannot be ignored. Future-oriented cryptographic policies will have a significant impact on improving overall financial infrastructure, accelerating national security protection, deterring financial fraud, strengthening monetary policy, attracting international capital, creating employment opportunities, and technological development. Helps maintain technical talent for. , Which drives the country to become a global power.

We need to take appropriate action to protect our global financial position for the future. Also, in situations such as the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 crash, you need to become an Atmanirbhar and reduce your addiction. Cyber ​​warfare also poses a major threat to rapidly digitizing countries. Decentralized financial platforms have the added benefit of helping India solve such problems, as these platform networks are not blocked by a single state or country in the event of national distress or conflict. Another advantage here is that if you can create your own social network on Ethereum, it will help you build a decentralized ecosystem with your own positive effects.

The use of Bitcoin and Ethereum could help strengthen India’s monetary policy and fill the gaps that exist in the current FinTech outlook. Crypto’s distributed ledger technology allows users to make faster and more direct transactions, and also helps track all digital transactions, which are far more sophisticated and effective than existing protocols such as SWIFT. Second, Bitcoin can be used as an asset that sovereigns use to complement their digital currencies. It also eases the burden on regulators by allowing financial professionals to create programs that prove they are fully compliant with regulators. Avoid cases such as mortgage scams and other scams.

In other words, the evolution of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is as economically important as the Internet in the 90’s. The second unique cryptocurrency called Ethereum, which enabled smart contracts, spawned an entire sector called Decentralized Finance (DeFi). DeFi is about building a multi-faceted financial system that enhances functionality and helps improve legacy or traditional financial systems. DeFi alone is disrupting the fintech space, and in the future, DeFi Neobank will play a vital role in bridging the gap between fintech and DeFi and attracting new customers. Therefore, blockchain-based accounting has the potential to enable regulators to monitor their activities and implement risk management seamlessly.

Everyone knows that COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the Indian economy and the global market as a whole. Nevertheless, crypto is creating jobs across various functions in India and abroad. As of today, more than 300 startups have created tens of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and taxes. Ongoing development will inevitably lead to engineers working in India. Indian youth are looking for challenging opportunities to work on projects that are internationally competitive and help improve their technological infrastructure.

In March 2020, there were two major events that helped India adopt cryptocurrencies: the Supreme Court’s historic verdict and pandemic. WazirX is fully compatible with the Indian market and has grown tremendously since then. Some Indians have lost their jobs, and this has led them to invest in cryptocurrencies to earn extra income by becoming traders, technical analysts, or crypto influencers. Globally, many institutional investors, including US hedge funds, along with giants such as Square and PayPal, have entered cryptocurrencies and are in purchase mode. This also boosted the adoption of Bitcoin.

The latest topic in crypto space is the use of technology to own and sell digital art by NFT, or non-fungible tokens. NFT is a digital asset based on the Ethereum blockchain. This approach creates a unique token with a unique ID that cannot be duplicated but can be transferred. NFTs can be tweets, collectibles and item combinations, domain names, tickets, or anything else that may qualify as a digital asset. Owning an NFT is probably the safest mode to invest in, as the entire technology is based on the Ethereum network, a blockchain that acts as a smart contract. This could be a great tool for independent artists to archive and own digital identities and use the platform as a digital payment gateway for loyalty.

Positive response from the Government of India will help strengthen India’s fintech infrastructure and promote the mission of Digital India. There is an interesting time before us!

(By WazirX, CEO, Nischal Shetty)

