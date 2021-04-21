I love the refreshing normality of NieR’s sexuality: Automata





Love, relationships, and sexuality are explored throughout NieR: Automata in ways rarely seen in the game.

Innocence is everywhere in NieR: Automata. Its protagonist exists in a destined world, and is nothing more than a scattering of evil machines and wildlife that thrive from a city that has long been naturally entrusted to it. Each new discovery is a wonder of 9S and 2B, and their status as obedient androids to higher powers, above all, make their main command priority, but curiosity always permeates through the cracks. And our duo of protagonists make keen observations on a devastated planet. Explore very hard.

Their candidness is adorable, especially when it comes to 9S. The appeal of 9S to the wider world and the essence of his own existence is a continuous cycle of pain throughout the story. 2B is much more stoic and emotionless, but even she in the next few hours warms up innocently and fosters and avoids a quiet and passionate connection that doesn’t want to accept such emotions. It leads to possible tragedy.

NieR: Automata isn’t a happy game, but it’s a hopeful game-a drive to find a purpose in a world that has long left a similarity in meaning. The final ending is a perfect example of this and one of my favorite moments in the history of the game, but today with the more intimate aspect of automata, it’s not afraid of or should be sexuality. I would like to talk about how it is portrayed as a prejudice.

Automata director Yoko Taro is not afraid to express interest in the sexual side of things. The 2B design clearly shows this, but even this reinforces a wider range of theme elements. His other project, Drakengard 3, is crazy about sex. The graphic nature of such acts is dug into the cast of characters that are nothing more than corrupt and disgusting beings that thrive on human desires. That young and inspirational thing was explored in a way that most games don’t even dare to do.

You are thinking of fucking 2B, don’t borrow you! Is the Nier: Automata line pointed out by the majority of players, and a playful twist of exchange will be the target of the meme shortly after the game is released. But more than that, a clear statement revealing the feeling that 9S is likely to suppress the entire game is afraid to indulge in unsuitable desires for Android designed for a single purpose. ..

When these forbidden thoughts come to the fore, our heroes will collapse and we will not understand what it means to accept the long-lost human instincts. But they are not shameful, they are just human emotions at the most basic level, and you can be afraid to accept them. This is where NieR: Automata is shining, it literally finds humanity in a world that lacks such things.

Love, desire, and other human thoughts are, of course, perceived as hostile, as they are the first emotions our character cast experiences. My favorite example happens during a conversation between 2B and 6O. The operator has just been rejected by a girl who has a romantic feeling. She was devastating, unable to understand the newly discovered rejection, and screamed desperately. In her eyes, life is no longer worth living, one that she has found human value in is gone, and nothing remains to replace it beyond the programmed sense of duty in her. Is not …

This is sad, but covered with the bittersweet innocence mentioned earlier. There is no prejudice against gender and sexuality that defines our reality in NieR: Automata. It’s important if there is a connection regardless of orientation and such things have grown into romance-the important thing is that they are genuine at the time and place where such emotions occur. Gender composition is what these androids learned from humans and applied to themselves, and their mechanical body anatomy is also signaled by such normalized binaries.

Such moments really lifted up again, unless you care about jumping into wider folklore, and I feel that’s a good reason. Emotions are messy, and unearthing trauma is a problematic act even for the most confident human beings-so I can’t blame Automasandroid for an emotional outburst before filling things forever. .. 2B is the epitome of this, a quiet heroine as she has experienced so much and has been forced to kill her over and over again as her best friend becomes familiar with information that is never known.

Her presence is a series of endless pains. She’s not cold towards 9S because emotions are forbidden, she’s doing it to protect him and to save the little time left by this repetition of a young man. When 9S becomes aware of human emotions, loss, sexuality, and love, he approaches the brink of his own destruction. Following the second ending, this cycle is finally broken, and the hero can embrace a brighter future, even if it means fighting in the dark and getting there.

The final conclusion of NieR: Automata is ambiguous, but it is also happy and promises a brighter, more human tomorrow for 9S, 2B, and A2. Nothing disappeared. Yoko Taro is a master of such storytelling, finding humanity in the machine, forced to interact with problematic metaphors, and only seeing them capsize to the bigger ones. .. Wherever this franchise goes on, we hope you’ll need everything that makes Automata special.

