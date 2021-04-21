Google Search begins considering ranking page experience updates from mid-June 2021





Beginning in mid-June 2021 announced by Mountain View, Google Search will gradually begin to consider updating the new page experience of its ranking system. This update was scheduled for release in May. The search giant said he wanted to give web publishers and site owners time to implement the changes needed to update the page experience. The enhancements with the new update are aimed at improving Google search. It also stops displaying the AMP badge. The icon is currently available and will be used to indicate the AMP content in the search results.

In blog posts, Google will start using the page experience as part of its ranking system in mid-June 2021. However, the page experience will not play a full role as part of these systems until the end of August.

The page experience update was first announced in November and is designed as one of the factors that allows Google’s ranking system to take page experience into account when displaying pages on search engines. According to the company, the update shouldn’t change the site significantly.

Google’s step-by-step movement is also expected to help look for unexpected and unintended problems.

According to the search giant, we hope that this coordinated deployment schedule will help you continue to improve your website with the page experience in mind.

In addition to announcing the new rollout schedule, Google has detailed that everything will be part of the latest updates. This includes three core Web Vitals metrics: Maximum Content Full Paint (LCP), Initial Input Delay (FID), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). In addition, Google will no longer consider the AMP format as a parameter for displaying results in the Top Story Carousel feature and will index the service’s site if it meets Google News policy. Google Search will also hide the AMP badge icon when the page experience update begins later this year.

Google also provides a dedicated page experience report available in the search console. In addition to the existing Core Web Vitals report, this new report includes components such as HTTPS security, absence of intrusive interstitial, secure browsing status, and mobile friendliness. You’ll see metrics such as the percentage of URLs that have a good page experience and search impressions over time.

Search performance reports can also filter pages with a high page experience so that site owners can track how they are compared to other pages on the same site.

In addition, Google seems to be working to deprecate the AMP framework, so Google Search has announced that Signed Exchange (SXG) will be generally available on all web pages.

The company explained that SXG will allow Google Search to take advantage of privacy-protecting prefetch technology in compatible browsers, which could improve the page experience.

