Changes in cloud spending: more innovation, less backend support

Global spending on public cloud services will increase from $ 270 billion in 2020 to $ 332.3 billion in 2021, up 23.1%, according to Gartner’s forecast released Wednesday. SaaS spending remains the largest market segment and is projected to reach $ 122.6 billion in 2021.

Infrastructure as a service and desktop as a service are projected to grow the most this year. DaaS is expected to grow from 67.7% to $ 2 billion and IaaS is expected to grow from 38.5% to $ 82 billion.

New technologies such as containerization, virtualization, and edge computing are becoming mainstream and spending on the cloud is increasing, “Gartner Research Vice President Sidnag said in a statement.

The public cloud market has been strong following the turmoil of the pandemic era, with Gartner and other forecasts consistently showing global spending growth. However, spending on the cloud will look different over the next few years, shifting to supporting innovation rather than maintaining business continuity.

“The cloud acts as an adhesive between many other technologies that CIOs want to use more, enabling them to leap into the next century by addressing more complex and new use cases,” Nag said. Says. “It will be a destructive market, to say the least.”

In an email to CIO Dive, Gartner VP analyst Craig Lowery said that most emerging technology trends rely on the ubiquitous nature of the cloud and a wealth of innovation. “It took months to assemble all the elements to build a virtual machine (VM) farm, but now we can get VMs and containers in the cloud in just seconds,” Lowery said. ..

According to Lowery, companies are buying new technologies and using them to build innovative applications that further increase their spending on the cloud.

“In addition, the edges running these VMs and containers are almost everywhere they can get wireless signals and connect them to the main cloud over the network. Also, the cloud, such as the Internet of Things. There are all sorts of new use cases that further facilitate the use of, “Raleigh said.

Still, some companies are moving to the cloud and new technologies, overcoming the technical debt mixed with modernization.

Eric Drobiswski, senior cloud architect at Liberty Mutual, said that as companies build cloud environments, “building visibility, surrounding data, and collaboration with business partners is really very important and debt. It is the core of our ability to deal with. ” ..

Drobisewski recommends investing in innovation along the way for better management of the environment. For example, by identifying reuse patterns and opportunities, companies can automate parts of their lifts to move quickly without downtime or interruptions.

“We rely on best-in-class automation, so it’s important to focus on some of our modernization efforts,” said Drobisewski. Faster wins help prove the ROI of modernization projects during larger lifts.

According to Drobisewski, Liberty Mutual’s tech stack is half in a private cloud and half in a multi-cloud environment. With that foundation, the company can begin expanding its products in line with the new technology trends predicted by Gartner.

According to Drobisewski, the combination of edge computing and a hybrid approach to the cloud has become an important part of Liberty Mutual’s data management capabilities. Real-time analytics relies on enhanced data processing at the edge, as there are so many devices that send data, such as phones and IoT technologies.

