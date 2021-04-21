The long-awaited feature may have been hinted at by a new update





Key points Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.1 is now live Based on patch notes, system stability is improved Data miners have found much more than the contents of patch notes in their discovery Contains something really exciting for switch users

Nintendo has released Switch System Update 12.0.1. The patch notes don’t say much about the impact on current-generation gaming systems other than improving system stability, but suggest that improvements in Bluetooth audio capabilities could be introduced. ..

This feature is demanded by countless switch owners, and many believe it could be available on the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with its launch.

Nintendo announced his update just weeks after the release of System Update 12.0.0. The latest seems to have introduced more tweaks to the hybrid console and its light version. However, the data miner has found more than the Update 12.0.1 patch notes reveal. According to Twitter user Oatmealdome, Nintendo claimed that this update only provided stability, but it also updates the operating system components of the hybrid console.

Data miners also said System Update 12.0.1 released an update on the Nintendo Switch’s Bluetooth, BSD sockets, and a list of their blasphemous words. It’s worth noting that rumors about the Nintendo Switch are growing, as the data miner is the same person who shared the changes Nintendo made to the dock through previous updates.



The Bluetooth adjustments for the hybrid console will be made after Nintendo has added audio support to the game system’s Bluetooth driver. This could mean that the company is expanding the use of Bluetooth headphones in consoles.

Nintendo does not elaborate on the Bluetooth changes made through System Update 12.0.1. However, the discoveries made by data miners are encouraging enough for Nintendo Switch users to expect changes and new features to be introduced soon.

Nintendo hasn’t released any major firmware updates for Switch since November 2020. Rumor has it that the company may be preparing for Nintendo Switch Pro.

In the meantime, Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners will need to download the latest updates to keep their gaming system up to date with future features and changes. Nintendo Switch usually downloads software when it is linked to the Internet. However, if the console is not online[システム設定]You can go to and download the update manually.

