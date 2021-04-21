Google addresses WebView’s nightmare on Android last month





Bloomberg

Tesla’s fiery clash adds to the already wobbling EV stock drag

(Bloomberg)-Tesla’s share price fell after a fierce and deadly clash of Model S cars over the weekend, spreading pessimism about electric car stocks. Elon Musk’s automaker’s share price fell 3.4% after the National Road Safety Authority. He said he had begun investigating the crash. Earlier in the session, stocks fell 6.5%, the largest daytime decline since March 18. Investigators are focusing on accident-specific situations, but industry watchers are concerned that EV startups could quickly lose their competitive edge as a mass-such as Mercedes-Benz AG and Stellantis NV. Market rivals announce their own models. Stellantis announced last week that it would accelerate the transition to EVs and vowed that battery-powered vehicles will account for more than one-third of Europe’s sales. 10 years. Italian supercar maker Ferrari NV will announce its first entrant in 2025, and Mercedes-Benz has already debuted EQS. This is the first all-electric vehicle sold in the United States by a 94-year-old company. General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Volkswagen AG outline this year’s ambitious EV plans. According to a report on April 14, Tesla’s lead in global battery electric vehicle sales in 2020 fell 1 point to 24% from Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Kevin Tainan. Meanwhile, VW Group’s share has risen from 4% in 2019 to 9%, on track to overtake Tesla in 2023, and committing to drivetrain technology could quickly gain established automakers. Indicates that there is. Against this backdrop, Elon Musks Tesla’s share New York closed at $ 714.63 after dropping to $ 691.80. Small EV inventories such as Nikola Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Fisker Inc. have also declined. Tesla’s decline was spurred by the crash of the 2019 Model S in Texas late Saturday, burning two people dead. passenger. The local government said no victims were found in the driver’s seat and no one seemed to be driving. Tesla has previously faced the risk of fire associated with car battery packs and criticism from federal authorities that it has not done enough to prevent drivers from improperly using the driver assist feature. It was. Recently, Tesla’s stock price has been shaken by various Wall Street headlines. .. One of Cathie Wood Ark Investment Management’s funds said it sold some shares last week, but Goldman Sachs recommended buying shares as it raised expectations of EV sales penetration. .. This is in stark contrast to the breathtaking rally of the 2020s since the beginning of 2021. The company plans to report its first quarter results on April 26 (update of NHTSA opening probe for Tesla crash in second paragraph) Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. News Source. 2021 Bloomberg LP

