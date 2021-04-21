How Smartphone Technology Can Assist COVID-19 Testing-Med-Tech Innovation





Mobile health startup iXensor explains how the company broke the traditional COVID-19 test paradigm in Europe.

In October 2020, the European Commission issued a recommendation on the COVID-19 inspection strategy. The recommendation continued to encourage the use of rapid antigen testing as a way to enhance national testing capabilities. The scope and intensity of these efforts varies from country to country, with changing infection rates and constant changes as new technologies emerge.

Traditional COVID-19 testing deploys PCR testing, and access to PCR testing is primarily limited to medical facilities and private medical laboratories. The long time required to report test results, which takes 1-3 days, can prevent rapid detection of infected cases.

Mobile Health Technology Enables New COVID-19 Testing Paradigm:

IXensor, a mobile health start-up company raised in Silicon Valley and integrated into Taiwan, has developed a fully digital rapid antigen testing and digital platform for COVID-19 management. Due to a misunderstanding of the human eye. The palm-sized PixoTest Analyzer sends digitized test results to users of the PixoHealth Pass app in as little as 5 minutes for viral load people.

The PixoHealth Pass app acts as a free digital health pass for app users to access controlled locations where a negative PixoTest COVID-19 antigen test is required. The app gets the test results via an encrypted QR code format as soon as the PixoTest analyzer finishes the quick test analysis. The test-to-report process is fully integrated, eliminating the need to manually record or interpret test results. This gives organizations and test recipients a quick, cheat-proof, connected testing experience.

A digital platform for establishing new norms for returning to normal life:

To meet the public health and social benefits of returning to normal after a pandemic, iXensor offers an additional PixoHealthPass management app and web portal that complements PixoTest as an enterprise solution for COVID-19 screening and access control. I will. We help organizations such as schools, manufacturers, multinational logistics companies, event organizers, and health authorities to easily maintain safety and maintain operations.

The PixoHealth Pass management app verifies the reliability of the PixoTest displayed by users of the PixoHealthPass app with a single scan on your smartphone. A single QR code scan takes only a few seconds to complete, and the scan can benefit your entire organization. In addition, it enables organizations using the PixoHealth Pass Admin Web Portal to keep a digital record of people’s COVID-19 test results and track COVID-19-related symptoms. Digital tools can be used to prevent outbreak clusters, provide rapid contact tracking, and implement rapid and targeted quarantine and quarantine actions.

The integrated data management mechanism is GDPR compliant.

The GDPR challenges how health tech companies create innovative products. iXensor takes into account the principles of GDPR compliance in the early stages of solution design. PixoTest and PixoHealthPass products work in a delicate balance of providing convenience while complying with your privacy policy.

To date, iXensor has conducted multiple clinical trials in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. As of March 25, IXensors PixoTestis has undergone the CE marking and WHOEUA submission process.

