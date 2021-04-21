These android phones have all the right touches





Telephone technology is advancing rapidly, and today’s top manufacturers are driving innovation faster than ever before.

Features such as ultra-fast 5G connectivity and Super AMOLED displays are common, with more futuristic technologies such as foldable displays available to those seeking the cutting edge (and those with deep pockets to pay for them). There is. Samsung’s Galaxy line dominates the Android category, which probably won’t stop soon. But other companies are aiming for the honor of being the best Android smartphones, and your potential customers are benefiting from all this competition.

From high-end flagship phones to low-cost devices, there are some great Android phone options available for a variety of prices. CNET searched for the best Android options and found these three favorites. All generally have excellent battery life, screen, camera, or all of the above, plus features such as fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and expandable storage.

What is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Cost $ 1,199.99

Available from samsung.com

As Samsung’s 2021 elite flagship phone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is an ultra-smooth 120 that supports Samsung’s S-Pence Tylus, an amazing rear camera with incredible zoom skills and 5G connectivity for super. Featuring a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a Hertz refresh rate Speedy data.

This is Samsung’s best mobile technology, and if you want to keep the latest technology in your pocket, the Android phone is perfect.

What is OnePlus 9

Cost $ 729

Available from oneplus.com

OnePlus isn’t as famous as Apple or Samsung, but OnePlus 9 offers a premium experience at a somewhat more affordable budget than its rivals. OnePlus 9 is 5G capable, runs the most powerful Qualcomm processor, and has a multi-lens camera.

The 9 is our favorite OnePlus model, with all the features of the series, but at a more affordable price and longer battery life than its upgraded sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro. If the high price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is out of your reach, it’s a surefire option.

What is Google Pixel 4 A5G?

Cost $ 499

Available from store.google.com

If you need a cheaper 5G phone, the Pixel 4A 5G is one of the top picks for Android phones. The handset features stable battery life, a great dual rear camera, and strong software support from Google.

If you want a little more luxury, there’s also a Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 has an excellent 90 Hz display and is priced at $ 699.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Senior Associate Editor Patrick Holland, Senior Editor Andrew Hoyle, Former CNET Staff Member Lynn La, and Copy Editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, please visit cnet.com.

