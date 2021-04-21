The remake of Star Wars Knights in the Old Republic is probably not from BioWare





Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic have long held the title of the best Star Wars game ever, and rumors point to a remake in development from an unexpected source.

Bloombergs Jason Schreier spoke in the MinnMax podcast, stating that the game remains a continuous project and there is something there. It’s real.

“It’s open to the public at this point. Basically, we’ve confirmed that Aspyr, a company that has ported a lot of KOTOR games, is working on a remake.”

The remake of an old and beloved game isn’t all that remarkable these days. But perhaps the most interesting thing is that the original developer, BioWare, seems to be uninvolved, or at least minimized.

Instead, Aspyr is the company behind the Knights of the Old Republic’s Mac and mobile ports (and re-releases of other Star Wars games such as Jedi Academy, Republic Commando, and Episode I Racer) and takes on the remake mission. I am.

Galactic inspiration

Aspyr, of course, has a wealth of franchise experience and has worked tirelessly to keep the game and its sequels alive on the latest machines. However, it is not known in the range of projects that KOTOR’s remake can imagine to take over.

The scope of the game, whether it’s a complete remake or a touch-up remastering job, isn’t clear at this point, but it’s going to be the hottest project Aspyr has been working on. Thanks to Aspyr itself, it’s a fandom-filled game that runs out of licenses with simple skin changes, but it’s not the game that’s currently hard to find and play in its original form. So you hope it will be a little more ambitious.

One of the ambitious rumors related to the game could prove to be, in fact, like the biggest hit of the Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, Lord Sith. Thing. Both games are currently in the gray area of ​​the Star Wars canon, with elements that are considered part of the ongoing franchise systematizing folklore and history, and others outside. The new title was the idea of ​​bowing the best parts together to match the continuity of the current Star Wars.

