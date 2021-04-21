Google is approaching carbon-free electricity in five data centers around the world





Currently, five of Google’s data center sites around the world claim to run on nearly 90% carbon-free electricity. Credit: Google

Technology giants also announced this year that there is a surge in climate-focused video content across YouTube for COP26.

Google has announced that five major data center sites around the world are currently operating on approximately 90% carbon-free electricity. This is because the tech giant has announced plans for a climate-focused video series across YouTube featuring Sir David Attenborough and Bill Gates. ..

Within 10 years, Google aims to have all its data centers, cloud regions, and office campuses run on clean power every hour of the day. And yesterday, the company revealed that five data center sites in Denmark, Finland, Iowa, Oklahoma and Oregon are currently operating on nearly 90% carbon-free electricity.

By the end of 2034, more than 50 wind and solar projects so far have invested about $ 4 billion to buy clean electricity directly, many of which went online last year, according to Google. I did.

The company also added that it is shifting to battery-powered data center backup generation and is planning a time-based clean energy tracking that will allow cloud customers to choose the lowest carbon region for their services. It was.

Data centers that power cloud computing services are important for many low-carbon technologies and services, but they are also energy-intensive, accounting for an estimated 1% of global electricity consumption in 2019. The next few decades.

In a blog post yesterday, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced progress on the company’s clean power goals to “set an example” for the business to “build a carbon-free future for everyone.” Said that it is aimed at. ..

“Our carbon-free goals are as ambitious as any other Moonshot, such as building quantum computers or developing self-driving cars,” he writes. And it shows a more sustainable path for our planet. “

It appeared when the tech giant announced a wave of new content that it plans to run across YouTube to raise awareness of the climate crisis and solutions. This includes key names such as Sir David Attenborough, a millionaire philanthropist, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“YouTube Originals Sustainability Slate” contains a 12-episode video series called “Seat at the Table.” The series highlights the devastating climate impacts of the world: “Confronting some of the most powerful people on the planet and putting them at the forefront of a truly climate emergency at the COP26 Climate Summit later this year. Demand action from those who are. “

An episode of BookTube will also premiere tomorrow, featuring a discussion of Bill Gates’ recent book, “How to Avoid Climate Disasters.” In addition, another series of shows and series are scheduled for later this year, focusing on a number of such sustainability topics. According to YouTube, as a rebirth of agriculture and an endangered environment.

This is part of Google’s broader goal of reaching 1 billion people through products such as YouTube, Maps and the company’s search engine, and enabling them to make sustainable choices in their daily lives.

Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content on YouTube, said: “In line with Google’s longstanding commitment to combating climate change, YouTube is a major partnership and originals that provides access to engaging content with a focus on sustainability to a large audience around the world. We are proud to announce the expansion of. We are working on more projects. It has the potential to inform viewers, encourage action and ultimately create a more sustainable future for the planet. Can be enhanced. “

