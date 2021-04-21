Noventure Acquires Two Wound Healing Medical Devices-Med-Tech Innovation





Noventure, a licensed substance-based medical device, has acquired Ulkox and Oleo abrax products based on the wound healing technology of Olea Europaea leaf extract.

These medical devices were originally developed by the Spanish companies Quesper R & D and Orpea Ibrica.

Olea Europaea leaf extract showed an excellent scavenging effect that contributed to the promotion of skin wound healing. Chronic wounds are mainly found in the elderly. Chronic wounds are clinically, socially and economically due to rising health care costs, an aging population, awareness of the threat of difficult-to-treat infectious diseases such as biofilms, and the ongoing threat of diabetes and obesity worldwide. It has become a big issue. From an economic perspective, the annual wound care product market is expected to reach $ 152.2 billion by 2024.

Ulkox and Oleo abrax are the first Olea Europaea-based products for Noventure. They are already licensed and certified as Class IIb medical devices. They are shown to heal full or partial thickness skin wounds. As an amorphous hydrogel, it protects the affected area from infection and promotes healing based on four properties: protective barrier, skin hydration, pH control, and oxygen radical removal effect.

Luciano Conde, CEO of Noventure, said: The agreement will allow us to continue to form innovative scientific assets, bring them to markets around the world, and take steps to become a key player in topical medical devices. This is just the beginning; thanks to this patented new technology, we have many innovative products that we can bring to our patients.

Jose Manuel Quesada, CEO of Quesper R & D, said: Getting to market means not only significantly improving the quality of life of patients, but also an important advance for patient care professionals. Therefore, we welcome the transfer of this. Noventure’s destructive technology makes our products available to patients around the world. “

