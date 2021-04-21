The iPad Pro is a killer machine, but the software is killing me





When it came to designing the iPad hardware, I didn’t have to convince me that Apple was at the top of the game. The 2018 iPad Pro was so fast that it can handle anything that can be thrown, more or less, even after more than two years. The 2020 iPad Pro was basically the same speed, but that wasn’t a problem.

That’s why the 2021 iPad Pro is here. This is an even more extreme dunk in terms of functionality. The iPad Pro always has an energy-efficient Apple processor, so adding an M1 processor doesn’t add the same boost as on the Mac side. But it’s still a second-generation processor upgrade, which is important. Larger models of new displays allow Apple to set new standards for brightness and dynamic range. Thunderbolt speeds up the connection between your iPad and other devices.

Still, in 2021, it feels like the same story. Apple killed it on the hardware side, the software … well, well, the software is lagging behind. Apple has built a spectacular sports car, but where is the way to drive it?

What is a professional display for?

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display with new mini LED technology. To add this technology, the physical cost (iPad thickness increased from 5.9mm to 6.4mm and increased from 1.4 pounds to 1.5 pounds) and financial cost (from $ 1,099 to $ 100 higher) Will be).

The result is a bright, extreme dynamic range display that benefits professional photographers and videographers a lot. (It would be great to watch a movie.)

But even now, more than five years after Apple announced the iPad Pro, Apple says it still uses third-party apps to showcase its gorgeous, professional-level displays. Just as I’m impressed and enthusiastic about the Affinity Designer app and LumaFusion’s video editing capabilities, Apple is showing off yet another iPad Pro and yet another impressive hardware upgrade. I’m still confused to see, and I can’t find Final Cut Pro anywhere. ..

How do you interpret this? Apple’s hardware team believes the iPad is an incredibly cutting-edge way to incorporate features, but the team responsible for Apple’s own professional apps says the iPad is worth the effort. Are you thinking?

What does Thunderbolt support?

With the announcement of USB4 / Thunderbolt support on these new iPad Pro models, I’m back in the past. When Apple released the first iPad Pro with a USB-C port at the bottom in 2018, it didn’t update the software to read the entire contents of the thumb drive when plugged in. The hardware was advanced, but the software was weak.

And here again. Thunderbolt adds even faster connections, but for what? Will your photos and videos import faster? Now, again, I remembered that Apple’s bread and butter pro media app doesn’t work on these iPads.

Thunderbolt is great, but it’s hard to get the most out of it.

How about support for external displays? The new iPad Pro can drive larger external displays, including Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Third-party video apps can take advantage of this to display high-definition video and some analytics displays. That’s great, but if you want to see the iPad interface itself, it’s a pillarbox mirror of what’s on the screen of the iPad itself.

This is because the iPad OS doesn’t actually support moving apps to a larger external display, even though Apple added support for on-screen pointers to external pointing devices and iPads a year ago. Because. The device itself clearly supports it — after all, macOS devices with the same hardware can do it — but the software can’t. All its power, and nowhere to go.

M1 for what?

This is the core of the problem. Apple’s decision to sell the iPad Pro with an M1 processor. As a marketing move, it’s solid. There has been very positive coverage of the M1 and it makes sense to wrap the iPad Pro in a halo. (In fact, the M1 is an evolution of the processor Apple has built for the iPad Pro over the years, so in reality, the Mac uses the iPad Pro’s processor, and not the other way around.)

However, the problems with this clever marketing are: There are direct similarities between the iPad and Mac. The Mac certainly lacks some space (for example, it doesn’t have touchscreen or Apple Pencil support), but you can basically do anything on the Mac, such as running a set of apps created on the iPad.

In contrast, the iPad Pro can’t do all sorts of “professional” things that professional-level users who buy devices from $ 1,099 might want to do. They couldn’t run the Mac app (just plug in the keyboard and trackpad and it would!), And Apple couldn’t build an iPad-optimized version of its own professional app.

Switching from the “A” naming convention to the “M” for Apple’s iPad Pro SoC makes sense from a marketing perspective, but it creates an association with the Mac.

The great thing about the iPad Pro is that its core is a simple touch tablet, but users can convert it as they like. You can add a keyboard only, a mouse only, a keyboard and trackpad combination, or an Apple Pencil. The iPad changes for each combination. Unless you want to use the Mac app, Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, or Xcode.

Does Apple need to add some kind of macOS virtual machine that can run on the M1 iPad Pro when connected to a Magic Keyboard or external display? I don’t know, it’s a complicated question and things can be strange and fast. However, it seems like a natural question, as I found out that the iPad Pro has a built-in M1. And it would be great if the correct answer was to build an iPad app that eliminates the need for features that exist on the Mac rather than the iPad. Let’s take a look at them.

I know the features of M1 and Thunderbolt. Now that the new iPad Pro has been announced, the spotlight is firmly on the next version of the iPad OS, which will be unveiled at Apple’s developer conference in June. Maybe the iPad OS 15 will finally fulfill the hardware promise of the iPad Pro. As someone who uses the iPad Pro every day, I hope it will happen.

