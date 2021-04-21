Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Starts Receiving Android 11 Updates





The new report from SamMobile brings good news to Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 owners. The company is currently rolling out a stable Android 11 One UI 3.0 update for devices.

Samsung is one of the successful brands that performed very well with the push of the latest Android 11 update. Thanks to the vast portfolio of devices, Samsung’s efforts in updating devices are commendable.

Brands like OnePlus, which don’t have a lot of phones to update, had a hard time adding Android 11 to the OnePlus 7 / 7T lineup. But that’s not the case with Samsung.

Apparently, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 Android 11 update is seeded in Europe. Moreover, as SamMobile points out, Swiss users are the first to receive it.

With the latest update of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3, the security patch level was raised in March 2021. This is just one part of this Android 11 update.

In addition to all the features of Android 11, this update also includes all the latest features that Samsung needs to offer in the One UI 3.0 custom UI.

When it comes to Android 11 features, it includes a chat bubble, a conversation section in the notification area, a one-time permission option, and a dedicated media playback widget.

The Android 11 update for Galaxy Tab Active 3 has firmware number T575XXU3BUD5.

As far as One UI 3.0 is concerned, it adds AOD, lock screen tweaks, redesigned volume controls, Samsung Free, improved single-take capabilities and more. In addition, the tablet user input interface has been updated.

The firmware arrives with build number BUD5. The official size of the update is unknown. However, given the features bundled with this update, Galaxy Tab Active 3 users are advised to download this update over a stable Wi-Fi internet connection.

The update is currently available on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 model number SM-T575 in Switzerland. We hope that the updates will be rolled out to more regions in the coming days.

As always, updates are being rolled out in batches via OTA. This means that it will gradually become available to all users in the active region. If you still haven’t received the update, you can check it manually on your mobile phone.

To do this[設定]Go to the menu[システムアップデート]You need to go to. From there, tap the Download and Install option. This will trigger Galaxy Tab Active 3 to start checking for new updates.

If your device detects a new update, you can continue downloading and installing the update.

