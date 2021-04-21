Verizon, Google and Stanford Luminaries join Cresta’s Strategic Advisory Board





“We are delighted to welcome a pioneer in business and academia to Cresta. We are pushing the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together to improve both. The experience and insight they bring to this mission. Will be irreplaceable, “said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta.

These five new advisors bring decades of experience in AI, marketing and strategic planning. Chris Koehler’s roots are in social psychology, consumer behavior, and analytic thinking. Combined with his operational experience as Box’s Chief Marketing Officer, he led the cloud content management platform, helping to generate record revenue of $ 770.8 million in 2020, with extensive growth management and extensive growth management. Bring your digital transformation expertise to your company. Prior to Box, Koehler was responsible for Adobe’s Go-to-Market and Product Marketing, focusing on Creative Cloud for Enterprise. During his ten-year tenure at the company, he was responsible for driving digital innovation throughout his portfolio. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from George Mason University, an MBA from Georgia State University, and a graduate from Harvard Business Analytics Executive Education Program.

Aparna Khurjekar brings over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. As Senior Vice President of Verizon Business Markets, she is currently responsible for the company’s $ 8 billion mid-market wireless and wired business, Fios B2B and IOT. She leads more than 3,000 sales professionals and guides customers through digitally transformed journeys with innovative managed solutions for full connectivity, communication and collaboration. During his 13-year tenure at Verizon, Apparna has played a variety of leadership roles, including the Chief Customer Officer of the Verizon Consumer Group, including AI-driven business transformation, omni-channel consumer experience, and digital P & l instruction. did. She also brings extensive product development experience from both her work at Verizon and her previous position at Motorola Mobility, where she was Director of Portfolio and Technology Strategy. She holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Communications from Savitri by Furupne University.

Bob Kupbens brings considerable customer experience expertise from his leadership role at Apple, eBay and ADT and his current role as Chief Technology Officer of the Neiman Marcus Group. Kupbens has extensive experience driving digital-driven transformation and was a pioneer in omnichannel customer interaction during his tenure at Delta Air Lines and Target. He has driven growth, profitability and strategy across a variety of complex organizations and has gained cross-functional expertise in marketing, e-commerce, enterprise IT, supply chain and product development. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Mahmoud ElAssir specializes in developing and executing digital transformation strategies for enterprise customers in his role at Google, Vice President of Google Cloud Customer Experience. He focuses on providing customers with measurable business outcomes in the most efficient way possible, linked to Cresta’s ability to deliver measurable results in just a few weeks after implementation. I am. Prior to Google, he spent nearly 20 years at Verizon, leading various technology leadership roles as SVP and CIO, leading the Global Technology Services division and embarking on Verizon’s journey to the cloud. He is also a member of the advisory board for both Amazon Web Services, Red Hat, and Dell Technologies, and is currently a member of the advisory committee of the CTO Forum, which connects technology and business leaders to share insights. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer and communications engineering from the American University of Beirut.

Professor Erik Brynjolfsson, an expert in information economics, is the director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab at the Human-Centered AI Institute. His research investigating the impact of information technology on business strategy, productivity and performance, digital commerce, and intangible assets is invaluable in providing information to the next generation of human-machine interactions. The best-selling author, Professor Brin Josephson, holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard University and a PhD in business economics from MIT.

“Cresta is at the forefront of human-machine interaction in the enterprise domain. The focus on human progress through technology is exactly what I support Zyed and his team,” said Professor Brinjolfson. It’s a kind of positive idea that I’m excited about. “

About CRESTA Cresta significantly boosts business productivity by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams reach their full potential. Cresta brings together world-renowned AI sort leaders, engineers, and investors to create market-ready AI solutions that can transform sales and service productivity in weeks. Cresta has increased client revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars and is backed by world-class investors such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Graylock Partners.

