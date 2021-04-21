The iPhone will soon be able to adjust the image settings on the Apple TV with the camera.Method is as follows





Soon, you’ll be able to adjust the color of your TV for better images on your Apple TV and iPhone.

Apple has just revealed a whole swarm of new hardware. During the Spring Loaded event, Apple announced the new iPad Pro, the new iMac, the AirTagsa Purple iPhone 12, and the new Apple TV. All hardware products announced by the company have received significant updates. For example, the iPad Pro and iMac now use Apple’s own M1 Apple Silicon processor.

And finally, the Apple TV has a new remote control and a faster processor to handle all its streaming needs.

Apple hasn’t put a lot of light on everything Apple TV can do, but we know that the iPhone’s front-facing camera can be used to optimize the Apple TV’s color balance for a particular TV model. This new feature saves you the time of adjusting your own colors and gives you more stable image quality when using Apple TV. Here’s how this works.

The new Apple TV has all sorts of new features.

Screenshots from Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET Here’s what you need to use Face ID running iOS 14.5 or later with the new color balance feature iPhone X or later: Running TVOS14.5 (1st generation or later) Apple TV 4K running Apple TV HD TVOS14.5

iOS 14.5 isn’t set for release until next week, so you won’t be able to run this process until it’s officially released. We will update this guide as it becomes available. Here’s how this feature works once you have the appropriate software updates.

How to color balance Apple TV using iPhone

To match the color balance of your Apple TV to the image and color quality of your TV, you need to enable this feature in the Settings app and then hold the front of your iPhone over the TV screen. On the TV screen, there is a rectangular box where you need to put your smartphone.

While the iPhone measures and records those colors, the TV flashes several different colors, giving the Apple TV the information needed to adjust the colors to best look on the TV.

From a video posted by Apple, this process doesn’t seem to take less than 10 seconds. Here is an animated image showing what you have to do:

It looks like a simple enough process, doesn’t it?

Video from Apple / Jason Cipriani / Animated image by CNET

I’ve tried using this feature on an Apple TV running TVOS 14.5 release candidates, but I can’t use the color balance feature because the TV supports Dolby Vision.However, on the Apple TV[キャリブレーション]In the section[設定]>[ビデオとオーディオ]>[カラーバランス]You can find it by going to.

Want to know more about iOS 14.5? I have a lot to share. Your iPhone has a slightly mysterious new Face ID feature that allows you to change Siri’s voice.

