Campagnolo announces new Bora Ultra WTO wheelset





Campagnolo has released a new Bora Ultra WTO wheelset that Italian parts makers claim is not just an evolution of the Bora line, but a major step forward in the platform.

The result of three years of in-house development, the new wheelset is available in 33mm, 45mm and 60mm depths and features significant design development. Most notably, Campagnolo does not offer tubular or rim brake options for the new best road bike wheels.

Campagnolo released the first Bora wheelset in 1994, and in the 27 years since then, the Bora format has been repeated 10 times based on the development of previous models. The new Bora Ultra WTO wheelset is considered an important milestone for Campagnolo, which has redesigned its wheelset from scratch in light of the demands of the latest disc brakes and tubeless road technology. Each component of the wheel, built as a complete system, shows the results of Campagnolo’s R & D investment.

The Bora Ultra WTO wheels have already taken action under Caleb Ewan, who used them in a Stage 7 victory on the UAE Tour. The wheels were also used by Tadej Pogačar at the UAE Tour overall victory and at Greg Fan Abermet’s Spring Classic campaign.

Image 1/4

Campagnolo’s Bora Ultra WTO is available in three sizes: 33mm, 45mm (pictured) and 60mm (image credit: Graham Cottingham). Image 2/4

Campagnolo does not lacquer the rims because the C-LUX finish is so smooth (image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3/4

The big Campagnolo Bora graphic is gone … (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 4/4

Instead, subtle black and copper graphics are used on the rims and hubs (image credit: Graham Cottingham).

The wheels use the same basic rim dimensions as previous models, offer three depth options, and have a rim inner diameter of 19mm. However, 33mm rims with an inner diameter of 21mm are excluded. This is where the similarities with the previous rim end. Campagnolo has been reshaped to improve aerodynamics and is constructed from Campagnolo’s handmade ultra-lightweight carbon (HULC). The HULC process is Campagnolo’s new carbon fiber molding method, which is said to reduce microdefects, increase strength and reduce rim weight.

Campagnolo has invested in the road tubeless of the future and has discontinued the tubular version. According to that test, the Bora Ultra WTO wheel is faster than both the clincher and tubular versions of Campagnolo’s Bora One wheel. How fast is it? In Campagnolo’s tests, the new tubeless wheel is 3 minutes 9 seconds faster than the Bora One 50 DB clincher and 7 minutes 18 seconds faster than the tubular version on the 150 km stage in the hills, taking only weight and rolling resistance into account. Indicates that it can be seconds faster. This is a good margin.

The rim is finished with Campagnolo’s C-LUX. This is even lighter because the wheels are said to be so smooth that they don’t need a finishing lacquer. C-LUX is applied not only to the outer surface of the rim, but also to the rim bed. The smooth surface and fully sealed rim bed make it easy to set up tubeless tire seats. The aesthetic result of the C-LUX is a glossy finish that complements the brand’s SuperRecord and Record cranksets when choosing the full Campagnolo. The loud Bora logo is also gone. Instead, subtle branding and details in copper shades are visible on the rim and hub body for a clean finish.

Image 1/3

The hub rotates on CULT ceramic bearings (image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2/3

Bearing adjustment uses Campagnolo’s cup-and-cone system (image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3/3

The G3 spoke pattern is optimized for disc brakes (image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Like the Super Record crankset, the hub now spins on Campagnolo’s CULT ceramic bearings. This makes it 40% more efficient and more durable than steel bearings. According to Campagnolo, if you spin the wheel up to 78km / h and keep it spinning for 2 hours and 20 minutes, this hasn’t been tested, but it seems to be spinning for a very long time.

The front hub has a full carbon structure and the rear has an aluminum structure to improve power transmission. Freehub with a 36-tooth ratchet is compatible with Campagnolo’s 12 and 13 speed N3W freehub bodies, XDR for SRAM or HG for Shimano. Disk-only hubs use 100/142 mm spacing and use a spline AFS (Centerlock compatible) rotor interface.

The spokes are completely internal and adjusted using the included Campagnolo tool (image credit: Graham Cottingham).

Campagnolo’s wheels have always stood out among other wheel sets due to the unconventional look of the G3 spoke pattern. It is optimized for increased stiffness when the disc brakes are under braking load. Particular attention is paid to the nipple system, which is housed in a molded indentation inside the rim. The new AeroMo-Mag internal nipples are fully embedded within the rim for improved aerodynamics. The nipple and spoke assembly is electrically insulated to prevent corrosion and the tension can be adjusted using the dedicated tools provided. The 24 slim Aero Elliptical straight pull spokes are wheel specific, but must be specially ordered if spares are needed.

Weight and price

The wheels weigh 1,385g (33mm), 1425g (45mm) and 1,530g (60mm), which is about 50g lighter than the Bora One 50mm disc wheelset in the 45mm size. Wheels include Aero Mo-Mag Nipple Maintenance Kit, Tubeless Valves, Tire Lever, AFS Lock Ring, Campagnolo Wheels and Accessory Bag. The Campagnolo N3W Z11 Adapter is also included with the purchase of the N3W Freehub Wheelset. All this R & D is costly and pricing is, of course, high-end. That said, the RRP is just a little more expensive than the old Bora Ultra 50. The suggested retail price for the Bora Ultra WTON 3W version is $ 3,150 / $ 3,585 USD / 2,810 and will initially be sold only as a complete wheelset.

Our test wheel was offered on the Pinarello Dogma F12, which matches the Campagnolo Super Record EPS (Image Credit: Graham Cottingham) First Impression

Campagnolo has a lot of depth in developing the new Bora Ultra WTO wheelset. While most brands have only improved the rim profile and increased the inner diameter of the rim, Campagnolo has actually considered every part of the wheelset to optimize the entire system. Many brands have chosen to increase the width, but it’s interesting that Campagnolo sticks to a 19mm inner diameter with 45mm and 60mm wheelset. This suggests that Campagnolo has the most aerodynamic width of 19mm when combined with 25mm tires.

From the first spin around the parking lot, there is some difference in how the Bora Ultra WTO wheelset rotates. Less friction is a performance metric that is much easier to feel clearly, unlike the theoretical aero watts saved at certain speeds and yaws. While on the go, the wheels appear to maintain momentum, even at low speeds, extending the freewheel segment beyond what would otherwise be expected. Not surprisingly, they find it very easy to accelerate, and their quick engagement with the hub drives the pedal torque straight to rotate the wheels.

Unfortunately, so far, my initial experience has been limited to just a few short rides, but of course I plan to invest more miles and do a full review in the coming months.

Technical Specifications: Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO Wheelset Rim Depth: 33mm, 45mm, 60mm Rim Width: 21mm (33mm), 19mm (45mm, 60mm) Weight (Excluding Pairs, N3W, Lock Rings / Valves): 1385g (Excluding Pairs, N3W, Lock Rings / Valves) 33mm), 1425g (45mm), 1530g (60mm) Freehub compatibility: Campagnolo N3W, XDR, HG freehubsPricingN3W specs: 3150 / $ 3585 USD / 2810HG specs per pair: 3155 / $ 3590 USD / 2815XDR specs per pair: 3160 / $ 3595 USD / 2820 per pair

