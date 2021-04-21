Threats to PPE: Supply and Fraudulent Products-Med-Tech Innovation





Sean Keller, Managing Director of ASAP Innovations, discusses the current threat to PPE supply, the cost of fake PPE, and how buyers can identify fraudulent products.

The COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on personal protective equipment (PPE) like never before. In the past, it was only part of the clothing of people working in the healthcare industry. The industry is struggling because PPE is now a part of every individual’s daily life, and problems have been identified since the pandemic began.

Since the launch of the pandemic last year, PPE supply has had multiple problems, including global material shortages, factory closures, increased demand, and fraudulent products. These issues pose a threat to the supply of protective equipment, and it is imperative to overcome them now so that healthcare organizations can continue to protect their staff and patients.

Global shortage of materials

As a result of the significant increase in demand for PPE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPE industry is under threat of a global shortage of nitriles used in gloves that can protect long-term wear. With 160 billion gloves in January 2021 and a production capacity of 6.86 months, the lead time to the end of the year will be longer. In addition, according to the Malaysian Manufacturers Association MARGMA, global demand is expected to grow by 15-20% year-on-year, from 296 billion in 2019 to $ 420 billion this year. Currently, glove makers are flat and this is not an immediate deficit.

Due to the current shortage of nitrile raw materials, glove makers are switching some production lines from nitrile to latex in order to maximize production capacity and continue supply.

Mass factory closed

At the end of 2020, the world’s number one manufacturer of medical gloves experienced a controlled movement restriction order in Malaysia, which revealed that more than half (55%) of its factories were closed. In addition, the world’s third-largest supplier of medical gloves was forced to close a quarter (25%) of its factories due to the outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.

As a result of these closures, Malaysia’s Klang Valley region, which accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s supply of medical gloves, is believed to be functioning at 50% capacity. This poses a very serious risk to the supply of medical gloves over the coming months as these manufacturers are trying to bridge the gap between the supply and demand created.

It is imperative for buyers to understand where the supply comes from and how it can be affected. It is essential to ensure that the cooperating manufacturers have taken appropriate steps to protect factory workers from the COVID-19 epidemic and to know their production forecasts.

Illegal PPE

An early pandemic shortage of PPE led fraudsters to produce fake, unregulated, or poor quality products, thus risking healthcare professionals to die from inadequate protection. It was.

Those who buy PPE need to understand how to make sure they are buying legally certified PPE to avoid fake equipment that does not actually protect workers and patients.

We have seen scammers trying to duplicate our brand over the past year as the group tried to invest in increasing demand for protective equipment.

With this in mind, the five key areas of accredited and registered PPE are:

Notification agency An organization designated by EU countries to evaluate the suitability of a particular product before putting it on the market. All notification bodies designated to evaluate PPE are listed on the website of the EU Commission NANDO (New Approach Notification and Designated Organization), which is updated regularly, so buyers are certified by the notification body. You need to look for a product that has been made. That CE marking products have been evaluated by the manufacturer, put on the EU market and are considered to meet the EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements of products manufactured worldwide. indicate. Manufacturers who provide products to the EU market are obliged to issue a declaration of conformity. In other words, we take full responsibility for bringing the product to the EU market. Technical File You need to provide information about the design, manufacture, and operation of your product and demonstrate that your product complies with the applicable requirements. Technical documentation is required to prove that the product meets the essential requirements to justify and support the EU Declaration of Conformity. EU Declaration of Conformity A required document that must be signed by the manufacturer or an authorized representative to declare that the product complies with EU requirements. The document should reflect the manufacturer, address, mounting criteria, ingredient content, manufacturing batch number, manufacturing date, expiration date, and so on. Gloves and mask suppliers must provide technical files and EU Declaration of Conformity. EN standards Medical products in the EU market must comply with EN standards. For example, masks must comply with EN 14683 and EN149 standards, and gloves must comply with EN455 and EN374 standards. Many companies that supply fake inappropriate PPE have the wrong standards for certain masks or gloves.

Guarantee that critical PPE supply is maintained

Hospitals and healthcare organizations have had multiple problems with the supply of PPE since the start of the pandemic last year. The industry continues to combat global material shortages, rising demand, fraudulent products, factory closures, and Brexit challenges after the first grace period for certification has expired. Therefore, it is imperative to take advantage of this now so that buyers can continue to protect their staff and patients.

Recognizing these issues, working with suppliers who have emergency response plans to prevent potential shortages, and the ability to find fake PPE products ensure a consistent supply of trusted certified products. It is the key to do.

