Ferrari teases the even faster 812 Superfast





With the evolution of the new limited edition of the ultra-fast Magnificent V12 engine, 814bhp, more carbon spinning up to 9500rpm, more downforce

The Ferrari name on the front engine V12, 812 Superfast has always been a bit ridiculous. And now, does a special series version of the car’s limited edition raise the bar for the even more silly-named Super Duper Fast? Let’s not hope.

what ever. The truth is, despite its clunky Monica, the 812 Superfast is a fascinating high-performance road car, always impossible with the sensational naturally aspirated V12 and the car with the engine in front of it by a physics teacher. It has the agility that is guaranteed. driver.

But too much wasn’t enough, Ferrari teased the evolution of the 812 limited edition. Exotic materials, major changes, a new exhaust system, and a new valve timing mechanism all arguably helped pull more out of the best sports car engines today. Manufacture. The peak power increased from 812s 789bhp to 814bhp (remember, don’t rely on the turbo), and the rev cap was extended from 8900rpm to the staggering 9500rpm (the higher the revs, the older the physics teacher. Power is higher than). Heaven only knows how this sounds when pinned through gear (conditions, space, courage, and where the law allows).

The new Ferrari also features independent steering on all four wheels, as power is nothing without control (in Ferrari’s terms, rear wheel steering, or the logical of Maranello’s expertise with active wheel-based technology. Expansion), great side slip control version 7.0 drift system and increased downforce from the redesigned body. Many of its bodies are rendered in carbon fiber to reduce weight, along with some elements of the cockpit. In addition, a transmission control inspired by the Roma’s H pattern has also appeared inside.

See below for more information, including the new model name.

