How to remove bad reviews from Google





A results-focused marketer with over 20 years of hands-on digital execution experience. CEO and founder of Twelve Three Media.

Business owners and marketers alike know the problems that can be caused by bad reviews. When someone writes a bad review on Google (which reflects against your product, service, and / or your employees), the negative impact on your reputation is often magnified by the worsening of trying to remove the review. ..

It’s important to understand that Google only deletes reviews in certain circumstances. Disagreeing with a review does not mean that the review will be deleted. Instead, the review must violate Google’s content policy or be associated with the wrong location or list.

Anyway, Google My Business is theoretically expanding the capabilities of marketing agencies and business owners to manage their reputation on the platform. With the new review management tool, account owners can report reviews to Google for deletion and see the status of previously flagged reviews.

The problem I noticed is that this process is not available for many accounts with multiple Google My Business lists. This is disappointing news for companies with more than a handful of office locations and agencies that manage a large number of client business profiles.

So if you get bad reviews on google and the admin tools don’t work for you, what can you do to get rid of it? Answer: Follow the standard process of reporting a review to Google for removal. Any business owner or marketer will say that removing bad reviews from Google can be frustrating. However, with a little creativity, you can increase your chances of withdrawing a negative review before Google does a lot of damage.

How to request removal of bad reviews on Google

Google outlines the steps you can take to request a review to be deleted, but if you follow the letter, you’ll be at the mercy of Google’s support team. Flagged reviews may not be evaluated for several days and may still be rejected for review deletion requests.

Increased likelihood of reviews being deleted

Reputational management is very important in the digital age. What you can find on Google (through organic SEO and / or through optimizing your business list) is not the process of setting it up and forgetting it.

Google may provide limited assistance to business owners and agencies that manage reviews. Therefore, businesses and agencies need to act diligently and in a timely manner to limit the impact of negative reviews.

Here are some tips to increase your chances of your review being deleted:

Act immediately

The most successful companies regularly get new reviews on Google and other platforms. Given the importance of fresh reviews (BrightLocal found that 73% of the consumers surveyed saw only last month’s reviews), the latest reviews on the Google My Business list are overall. Probably more important than a good review score.

Google’s guidelines do not state that we should consider quick reporting of new reviews over reporting old reviews. However, given that Google’s focus on policy violations in deleting reviews, it’s not surprising that Google is likely to pay attention to recent reviews that may be visible to other users. is.

Put your efforts

The squeaky wheel gets the grease. However, on large machines like Google, you may need to make a loud squeak to get attention.

Flag reviews from one account and don’t wait for a response. Instead, flag reviews from multiple managed accounts.

Being able to access multiple Google accounts means that there are many. In my experience, reviews with multiple flags are likely to be noticed in a timely manner and may be removed sooner.

Spread your attack

To me, Google’s policy on prohibited and restricted content intentionally looks ambiguous. Due to the lack of details, Google has effectively turned off hooks for managing reviews left by users.

This leads to endless frustration for business owners and marketing agencies trying to manage their reputation and limit the harm of negative reviews. However, here too, the strength of the numbers can be helpful.

Carefully read the reviews you want to flag and compare them to Google’s policies. Determine if your review violates multiple policies specifically identified by Google. If you find that your review mentions multiple violations, flag it again.

Make a fallback plan

If you flag a review and it doesn’t respond within 48 hours, it’s a good idea to do your own reputation management to resolve the situation.

Please reply to the review with a polite apology and request that the issue be taken offline. You may be able to work with unhappy customers to correct their perceived negative experiences. If they are receptive, managing the situation may at least convince the customer to update the review, even if they do not withdraw it.

At the very least, replying to a negative review will show you other users you care about. This is important in itself. According to the survey, 75% of companies did not respond to reviews. Still, responding companies make an average of 35% more revenue.

Conclusion

It can be difficult to remove a review, even if it violates Google’s policies or if the location or business clearly doesn’t match.

Given the challenges, three strategies are beneficial. First, follow Google’s guidelines for requesting deletion of reviews. Then we will make further efforts to bypass Google’s process to achieve our goal of removing reviews. Third, prepare to exercise your reputation management and customer service skills to deal with negative reviews outside of the Google system.

