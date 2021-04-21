Despite volatility, WeWork will begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies. Partner with BitPay and Coinbase





Cryptocurrencies are becoming an increasingly popular payment option as various large companies are adopting cryptocurrencies. The latest company on the list to join is WeWork, a leading flexible space provider.

WeWork recently announced that it will accept payments in some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Paxos (PAX) in several countries, including the United Kingdom. did.

Partnership with BitPay and Coinbase

The company has partnered with BitPay and Coinbase to increase its flexibility by leveraging cryptocurrencies for inbound and outbound transactions. WeWork also states that it will hold the currency on its balance sheet.

In particular, the company pays crypto landlords and third-party partners, if applicable, through its crypto platform, Coinbase.

First WeWork member

Coinbase, on the other hand, will be the first WeWork member to pay for WeWork membership using cryptocurrencies. Notable here is Coinbase’s recent debut in the stock market on NASDAQ.

In 2020, New York-based WeWork digitized its real estate portfolio with the release of WeWork OnDemand and WeWork All Access products, giving members the choice of when, where and how to work.

Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, WeWork was founded with the vision of creating an environment where people and businesses can get together and do their best work.

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said: WeWorks’ strength lies in its ability to evolve and optimally meet the diverse needs of its members around the world. As our membership base continues to grow in the fintech sector, so will our ability to adapt to their needs and serve new economies. WeWork has always been at the forefront of innovative technology, finding new ways to support its members. It makes sense for us to extend the options we offer by adding cryptocurrencies as an accepted payment method for our members.

Marcelo Claure, Chairman of WeWork and CEO of SoftBank Group International, said: When thinking about the workplace and business of the future, cryptocurrencies should be seen as a central part of the conversation. Cryptocurrencies help build a stronger global economy, and WeWorks’ announcement shows companies’ commitment to being a global-focused business, not just innovation. WeWorks’ ability to provide members with additional convenient payment methods is very exciting. WeWork is very pleased to take steps to recognize the value this technology can provide to its current and future members.

BitPay CEO Stephen Pair said: BitPay, cryptocurrencies are the future of fintech and payments, and our goal is to transform the way businesses and people send, receive and store money. WeWork offers its customers innovative payment options that are cheaper and easier than credit cards, leveraging a community worth over $ 2 trillion.

